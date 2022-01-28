Schließen

Die fünf Sinne der Schrift

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel KrochmalnikGND
ISBN:978-3-460-00102-2
Title of parent work (German):Das Alte Testament und seine Kommentare
Publisher:Katholisches Bibelwerk
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Editor(s):Christoph Dohmen
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Release date:2022/01/28
First page:239
Last Page:263
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

