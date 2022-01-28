Scientific Objectives of Electron Losses and Fields INvestigation Onboard Lomonosov Satellite

Yuri Y. Shprits, V. Angelopoulos, C. T. Russell, R. J. Strangeway, A. Runov, D. Turner, R. Caron, P. Cruce, D. Leneman, I. Michaelis, V. Petrov, M. Panasyuk, I. Yashin, A. Drozdov, C. L. Russell, V. Kalegaev, I. Nazarkov, J. H. Clemmons
- The objective of the Electron Losses and Fields INvestigation on board the Lomonosov satellite ( ELFIN-L) project is to determine the energy spectrum of precipitating energetic electrons and ions and, together with other polar-orbiting and equatorial missions, to better understand the mechanisms responsible for scattering these particles into the atmosphere. This mission will provide detailed measurements of the radiation environment at low altitudes. The 400-500 km sun-synchronous orbit of Lomonosov is ideal for observing electrons and ions precipitating into the atmosphere. This mission provides a unique opportunity to test the instruments. Similar suite of instruments will be flown in the future NSF-and NASA-supported spinning CubeSat ELFIN satellites which will augment current measurements by providing detailed information on pitch-angle distributions of precipitating and trapped particles.
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11214-017-0455-4
|0038-6308
|1572-9672
|Space science reviews
|Springer
|Dordrecht
|Review
|English
|2017/12/21
|2017
|2022/01/28
|Magnetospheric physics; Observations; Particles precipitating; Particles trapped; Radiation belts
|214
|1
|19
|National Science Foundation (NSF) RAPID GRANT: Adding Energetic Particle and Magnetic Field MeasurementsNational Science Foundation (NSF) [1013218]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
