The storm is up and all is on the hazard

  • The article is dedicated to the role of weather in Shakespeare’s tragedies. It traces a dense net of weather instances – stage weather, narrated weather events, weather imagery – throughout his plays, and attempts to reconstruct the weather’s structural implications for the tragedy genre. The way early modern humoral pathology understood the weather’s influence on the humours of the human body – of which Shakespeare’s plays themselves give evidence – provides the background for reconstructing the function of the weather as a source of tragic force. Its turbulence not only infects the characters in the play and thereby drives the plot, but also transgresses the boundaries of the fictional world and affects spectators in the auditorium.
