Sortase-mediated ligation of purely artificial building blocks

  • Sortase A (SrtA) from Staphylococcus aureus has been often used for ligating a protein with other natural or synthetic compounds in recent years. Here we show that SrtA-mediated ligation (SML) is universally applicable for the linkage of two purely artificial building blocks. Silica nanoparticles (NPs), poly(ethylene glycol) and poly(N-isopropyl acrylamide) are chosen as synthetic building blocks. As a proof of concept, NP-polymer, NP-NP, and polymer-polymer structures are formed by SrtA catalysis. Therefore, the building blocks are equipped with the recognition sequence needed for SrtA reaction-the conserved peptide LPETG-and a pentaglycine motif. The successful formation of the reaction products is shown by means of transmission electron microscopy (TEM), matrix assisted laser desorption ionization-time of flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-ToF MS), and dynamic light scattering (DLS). The sortase catalyzed linkage of artificial building blocks sets the stage for the development of a new approach to link synthetic structures in casesSortase A (SrtA) from Staphylococcus aureus has been often used for ligating a protein with other natural or synthetic compounds in recent years. Here we show that SrtA-mediated ligation (SML) is universally applicable for the linkage of two purely artificial building blocks. Silica nanoparticles (NPs), poly(ethylene glycol) and poly(N-isopropyl acrylamide) are chosen as synthetic building blocks. As a proof of concept, NP-polymer, NP-NP, and polymer-polymer structures are formed by SrtA catalysis. Therefore, the building blocks are equipped with the recognition sequence needed for SrtA reaction-the conserved peptide LPETG-and a pentaglycine motif. The successful formation of the reaction products is shown by means of transmission electron microscopy (TEM), matrix assisted laser desorption ionization-time of flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-ToF MS), and dynamic light scattering (DLS). The sortase catalyzed linkage of artificial building blocks sets the stage for the development of a new approach to link synthetic structures in cases where their synthesis by established chemical methods is complicated.show moreshow less

Author details:Xiaolin DaiORCiDGND, Diana M. Mate, Ulrich GlebeORCiDGND, Tayebeh Mirzaei Garakani, Andrea Körner, Ulrich SchwanebergORCiD, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/polym10020151
ISSN:2073-4360
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30966187
Title of parent work (English):Polymers
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/06
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/26
Tag:block copolymers; enzymes; nanoparticles; sortase-mediated ligation
Volume:10
Issue:2
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt-StiftungAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; EUEuropean Union (EU); federal state of North Rhine-Westphali [EFRE 30 00 883 02]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
