“Chunking” spoken language

  In this introductory paper to the special issue on "Weak cesuras in talk-in-interaction", we aim to guide the reader into current work on the "chunking" of naturally occurring talk. It is conducted in the methodological frameworks of Conversation Analysis and Interactional Linguistics – two approaches that consider the interactional aspect of humans talking with each other to be a crucial starting point for its analysis. In doing so, we will (1) lay out the background of this special issue (what is problematic about "chunking" talk-in-interaction, the characteristics of the methodological approach chosen by the contributors, the cesura model), (2) highlight what can be gained from such a revised understanding of "chunking" in talk-in-interaction by referring to previous work with this model as well as the findings of the contributions to this special issue, and (3) indicate further directions such work could take starting from papers in this special issue. We hope to induce a fruitful exchange on the phenomena discussed, across methodological divides.

Author details:Dagmar Barth-WeingartenORCiDGND, Richard OgdenORCiD
Subtitle (English):Introducing weak cesuras
Date of first publication:2021/10/01
Tag:Conversation Analysis; Interactional Linguistics; intonation units; kinetics; phonetics; prosody; syntax; talk-in-interaction
