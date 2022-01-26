Schließen

Hippologischer Fachdiskurs und dialogische Fiktion

  • This contribution analyses the textual strategies in Danup’s literary dialogue, which is enriched in many ways with literary topoi and rhetorical devices. It is, in fact, a specialised text on the art of horsemanship, which proves to be surprisingly innovative in this regard. However, it is not only relevant to the hippological, but also to the political culture of the early modern period. For the author updates a literary genre pattern, takes up literary traditions and uses aesthetic means for successful self-promotion as an expert.
Metadaten
Author details:Stefanie StockhorstGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1163/18796583-12340025
ISBN:0300-693X
ISSN:1879-6583
Title of parent work (German):Daphnis. Zeitschrift für Mittlere Deutsche Literatur und Kultur der Frühen Neuzeit
Subtitle (German):Gabriel von Danups rhetorische Strategien im Sonderlichen vnd Lesewürdigen Gesprech (1623)
Publisher:Brill
Place of publishing:Leiden
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2018/07/14
Completion year:2021
Release date:2022/01/26
Tag:Dialogliteratur; Reitkunst; Selbstinszenierung
dialogical literature; dialogue; early modernity; expert culture; horsemanship; knowledge politics; rhetoric
Volume:49
Issue:3
First page:416
Last Page:443
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.