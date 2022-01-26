Hippologischer Fachdiskurs und dialogische Fiktion
- This contribution analyses the textual strategies in Danup’s literary dialogue, which is enriched in many ways with literary topoi and rhetorical devices. It is, in fact, a specialised text on the art of horsemanship, which proves to be surprisingly innovative in this regard. However, it is not only relevant to the hippological, but also to the political culture of the early modern period. For the author updates a literary genre pattern, takes up literary traditions and uses aesthetic means for successful self-promotion as an expert.
|Daphnis. Zeitschrift für Mittlere Deutsche Literatur und Kultur der Frühen Neuzeit
|Gabriel von Danups rhetorische Strategien im Sonderlichen vnd Lesewürdigen Gesprech (1623)
|Dialogliteratur; Reitkunst; Selbstinszenierung
dialogical literature; dialogue; early modernity; expert culture; horsemanship; knowledge politics; rhetoric
