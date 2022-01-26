From continuous time random walks to the generalized diffusion equation
- We obtain a generalized diffusion equation in modified or Riemann-Liouville form from continuous time random walk theory. The waiting time probability density function and mean squared displacement for different forms of the equation are explicitly calculated. We show examples of generalized diffusion equations in normal or Caputo form that encode the same probability distribution functions as those obtained from the generalized diffusion equation in modified form. The obtained equations are general and many known fractional diffusion equations are included as special cases.
|Trifce SandevORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1515/fca-2018-0002
|Fractional calculus and applied analysis : an international journal for theory and applications
|Mittag-Leffler functions; anomalous diffusion; continuous time random walk (CTRW); generalized diffusion equation
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/6-1]
