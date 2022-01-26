The role of cities in multi-level climate governance
- The past two decades have witnessed widespread scholarly interest in the role of cities in climate policy-making. This research has considerably improved our understanding of the local level in the global response to climate change. The present article synthesizes the literature on local climate policies with respect to the 1.5 degrees C target. While most studies have focused on pioneering cities and networks, we contend that the broader impacts of local climate actions and their relationship to regional, national, and international policy frameworks have not been studied in enough detail. Against this backdrop, we introduce the concept of upscaling and contend that local climate initiatives must go hand in hand with higher-level policies and be better integrated into the multi-level governance system.
|Harald FuhrORCiDGND, Thomas HickmannORCiDGND, Kristine Kern
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cosust.2017.10.006
|1877-3435
|1877-3443
|Current opinion in environmental sustainability
|local climate policies and the 1.5 degrees C target
|Elsevier
|Oxford
|Review
|English
|2017/11/22
|2017
|2022/01/26
|30
|6
|1
|6
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft