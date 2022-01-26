Schließen

Correlating Morphological Evolution of Li Electrodes with Degrading Electrochemical Performance of Li/LiCoO2 and Li/S Battery Systems

  Efficient Li utilization is generally considered to be a prerequisite for developing next-generation energy storage systems (ESSs). However, uncontrolled growth of Li microstructures (LmSs) during electrochemical cycling has prevented its practical commercialization. Herein, we attempt to understand the correlation of morphological evolution of Li electrodes with degrading electrochemical performances of Li/LiCoO2 and Li/S systems by synchrotron X-ray phase contrast tomography technique. It was found that the continuous transformation of the initial dense Li bulk to a porous lithium interface (PL1) structure intimately correlates with the gradually degrading overall cell performance of these two systems. Additionally, the formation mechanism of the PLI and its correlation with previously reported inwardly growing LmS and the lithium-reacted region have been intensively discussed. The information that we gain herein is complementary to previous investigations and may provide general insights into understanding of degradation mechanisms of Li metal anodes and also provide highly needed guidelines for effective design of reliable next-generation Li metal-based ESSs.

Metadaten
Author details:Fu SunORCiD, Markus OsenbergORCiD, Kang Dong, Dong ZhouORCiD, Andre HilgerORCiD, Charl J. Jafta, Sebastian Risse, Yan LuGND, Henning Markoetter, Ingo MankeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsenergylett.7b01254
ISSN:2380-8195
Title of parent work (English):ACS energy letters / American Chemical Society
Subtitle (English):Investigated by Synchrotron X-ray Phase Contrast Tomography
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/26
Volume:3
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
First page:356
Last Page:365
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; China Scholarship CouncilChina Scholarship Council
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

