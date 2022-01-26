Schließen

Manuel des modes et modalités

  • Modality refers to the attitudes a speaker can adopt toward the propositional content of an utterance including, among others, possibility and necessity. After introducing different theoretical perspectives on this concept, this manual presents the markers of modality (moods, modal verbs, adverbs) in Romance languages. It also addresses diachronic questions and the overlaps between modality and other grammatical categories.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
ISBN:978-3-11-054927-0
ISBN:978-3-11-055109-9
ISBN:978-3-11-054945-4
Title of parent work (French):Manuals of Romance Linguistics ; 29
Publisher:de Gruyter GmbH
Place of publishing:Berlin
Editor(s):Gerda Haßler
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:French
Year of first publication:2022
Completion year:2022
Release date:2022/01/26
Number of pages:X, 690
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.