Manuel des modes et modalités
- Modality refers to the attitudes a speaker can adopt toward the propositional content of an utterance including, among others, possibility and necessity. After introducing different theoretical perspectives on this concept, this manual presents the markers of modality (moods, modal verbs, adverbs) in Romance languages. It also addresses diachronic questions and the overlaps between modality and other grammatical categories.
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-054927-0
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-055109-9
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-054945-4
|Title of parent work (French):
|Manuals of Romance Linguistics ; 29
|Publisher:
|de Gruyter GmbH
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Editor(s):
|Gerda Haßler
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|French
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Completion year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2022/01/26
|Number of pages:
|X, 690
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch