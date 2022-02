The survey of the prevalence of chronic ankle instability in elite Taiwanese basketball athletes

BACKGROUND: Ankle sprains are common in basketball. It could develop into Chronic Ankle Instability (CAI) causing decreased quality of life, functional performance, early osteoarthritis, and increased risk of other injuries. To develop a strategy of CAI prevention, localized epidemiology data and a valid/reliable tool are essential. However, the epidemiological data of CAI is not conclusive from previous studies and the prevalence of CAI in Taiwanese basketball athletes are not clear. In addition, a valid and reliable tool among the Taiwan-Chinese version to evaluate ankle instability is missing. PURPOSE: The aims were to have an overview of the prevalence of CAI in sports population using a systematic review, to develop a valid and reliable cross-cultural adapted Cumberland Ankle Instability Tool Questionnaire (CAIT) in Taiwan-Chinese (CAIT-TW), and to survey the prevalence of CAI in elite basketball athletes in Taiwan using CAIT-TW. METHODS: Firstly, a systematic search was conducted. Research articles applying CAI related

BACKGROUND: Ankle sprains are common in basketball. It could develop into Chronic Ankle Instability (CAI) causing decreased quality of life, functional performance, early osteoarthritis, and increased risk of other injuries. To develop a strategy of CAI prevention, localized epidemiology data and a valid/reliable tool are essential. However, the epidemiological data of CAI is not conclusive from previous studies and the prevalence of CAI in Taiwanese basketball athletes are not clear. In addition, a valid and reliable tool among the Taiwan-Chinese version to evaluate ankle instability is missing. PURPOSE: The aims were to have an overview of the prevalence of CAI in sports population using a systematic review, to develop a valid and reliable cross-cultural adapted Cumberland Ankle Instability Tool Questionnaire (CAIT) in Taiwan-Chinese (CAIT-TW), and to survey the prevalence of CAI in elite basketball athletes in Taiwan using CAIT-TW. METHODS: Firstly, a systematic search was conducted. Research articles applying CAI related questionnaires in order to survey the prevalence of CAI were included in the review. Second, the English version of CAIT was translated and cross-culturally adapted into the CAIT-TW. The construct validity, test-retest reliability, internal consistency, and cutoff score of CAIT-TW were evaluated in an athletic population (N=135). Finally, the cross-sectional data of CAI prevalence in 388 elite Taiwanese basketball athletes were presented. Demographics, presence of CAI, and difference of prevalence between gender, different competitive levels and play positions were evaluated. RESULTS: The prevalence of CAI was 25%, ranging between 7% and 53%. The prevalence of CAI among participants with a history of ankle sprains was 46%, ranging between 9% and 76%. In addition, the cross-cultural adapted CAIT-TW showed a moderate to strong construct validity, an excellent test-retest reliability, a good internal consistency, and a cutoff score of 21.5 for the Taiwanese athletic population. Finally, 26% of Taiwanese basketball athletes had unilateral CAI while 50% of them had bilateral CAI. In addition, women athletes in the investigated cohort had a higher prevalence of CAI than men. There was no difference in prevalence between competitive levels and among play positions. CONCLUSION: The systematic review shows that the prevalence of CAI has a wide range among included studies. This could be due to the different exclusion criteria, age, sports discipline, or other factors among the included studies. For future studies, standardized criteria to investigate the epidemiology of CAI are required. The CAI epidemiological study should be prospective. Factors affecting the prevalence of CAI ability should be investigated and described. The translated CAIT-TW is a valid and reliable tool to differentiate between stable and unstable ankles in athletes and may further apply for research or daily practice in Taiwan. In the Taiwanese basketball population, CAI is highly prevalent. This might relate to the research method, preexisting ankle instability, and training-related issues. Women showed a higher prevalence of CAI than men. When applying the preventive measure, gender should be taken into consideration.

