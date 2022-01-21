Schließen

On a convergence theorem for semigroups of positive integral operators

  • We give a new and very short proof of a theorem of Greiner asserting that a positive and contractive -semigroup on an -space is strongly convergent in case it has a strictly positive fixed point and contains an integral operator. Our proof is a streamlined version of a much more general approach to the asymptotic theory of positive semigroups developed recently by the authors. Under the assumptions of Greiner's theorem, this approach becomes particularly elegant and simple. We also give an outlook on several generalisations of this result.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Moritz Reinhardt GerlachORCiDGND, Jochen Glück
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.crma.2017.07.017
ISSN:1631-073X
ISSN:1778-3569
Title of parent work (English):Comptes Rendus Mathematique
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Paris
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/06
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/01/21
Volume:355
Number of pages:4
First page:973
Last Page:976
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.