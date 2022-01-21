Schließen

Breathing chimera in a system of phase oscillators

  • Chimera states consisting of synchronous and asynchronous domains in a medium of nonlinearly coupled phase oscillators have been considered. Stationary inhomogeneous solutions of the Ott-Antonsen equation for a complex order parameter that correspond to fundamental chimeras have been constructed. The direct numerical simulation has shown that these structures under certain conditions are transformed to oscillatory (breathing) chimera regimes because of the development of instability.

Metadaten
Author details:Maxim I. BolotovORCiD, Lev A. SmirnovORCiD, Grigory V. OsipovGND, Arkady S. PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1134/S0021364017180059
Title of parent work (English):JETP Letters
Date of first publication:2017/11/24
Release date:2022/01/21
Volume:106
Funding institution:Russian Science Foundation [17-12-01534]; German-Russian Interdisciplinary Science Center [M-2017a-4]
