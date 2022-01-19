Schließen

Chemical Abundances in the Leading Arm of the Magellanic Stream

  The Leading Arm (LA) of the Magellanic Stream is a vast debris field of H I clouds connecting the Milky Way and the Magellanic Clouds. It represents an example of active gas accretion onto the Galaxy. Previously, only one chemical abundance measurement had been made in the LA. Here we present chemical abundance measurements using Hubble Space Telescope/Cosmic Origins Spectrograph and Green Bank Telescope spectra of four AGN sightlines passing through the LA and three nearby sightlines that may trace outer fragments of the LA. We find low oxygen abundances, ranging from 4.0+(2.0)(2.0)% 12.6(4.1)(6.0)% solar, in the confirmed LA directions, with the lowest values found in the region known as LA III, farthest from the LMC. These abundances are substantially lower than the single previous measurement, S/H = 35 +/- 7% solar, but are in agreement with those reported in the SMC filament of the trailing Stream, supporting a common origin in the SMC (not the LMC) for the majority of the LA and trailing Stream. This provides important constraints for models of the formation of the Magellanic System. Finally, two of the three nearby sightlines show high-velocity clouds with H I columns, kinematics, and oxygen abundances consistent with LA membership. This suggests that the LA is larger than traditionally thought, extending at least 20 degrees further to the Galactic northwest.

Metadaten
Author details:Andrew J. FoxORCiD, Kathleen A. BargerORCiD, Bart P. WakkerORCiD, Philipp RichterORCiDGND, Jacqueline Antwi-DansoORCiD, Dana I. Casetti-Dinescu, J. Christopher HowkORCiD, Nicolas LehnerORCiD, Paul A. Crowther, Felix J. LockmanORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/aaa9bb
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Title of parent work (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/21
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/19
Tag:Galaxy: evolution; Galaxy: halo; ISM: abundances; Magellanic Clouds; quasars: absorption lines
Volume:854
Issue:2
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:NASA through Space Telescope Science InstituteSpace Telescope Science Institute [14687]; NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NAS 5-26555]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

