Modulating the Molybdenum Coordination Sphere of Escherichia coli Trimethylamie N-Oxide Reductase

  • The well-studied enterobacterium Escherichia coli present in the human gut can reduce trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) to trimethylamine during anaerobic respiration. The TMAO reductase TorA is a monomeric, bis-molybdopterin guanine dinucleotide (bis-MGD) cofactor-containing enzyme that belongs to the dimethyl sulfoxide reductase family of molybdoenzymes. We report on a system for the in vitro reconstitution of TorA with molybdenum cofactors (Moco) from different sources. Higher TMAO reductase activities for TorA were obtained when using Moco sources containing a sulfido ligand at the molybdenum atom. For the first time, we were able to isolate functional bis-MGD from Rhodobacter capsulatus formate dehydrogenase (FDH), which remained intact in its isolated state and after insertion into apo-TorA yielded a highly active enzyme. Combined characterizations of the reconstituted TorA enzymes by electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy and direct electrochemistry emphasize that TorA activity can be modified by changes in the MoThe well-studied enterobacterium Escherichia coli present in the human gut can reduce trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) to trimethylamine during anaerobic respiration. The TMAO reductase TorA is a monomeric, bis-molybdopterin guanine dinucleotide (bis-MGD) cofactor-containing enzyme that belongs to the dimethyl sulfoxide reductase family of molybdoenzymes. We report on a system for the in vitro reconstitution of TorA with molybdenum cofactors (Moco) from different sources. Higher TMAO reductase activities for TorA were obtained when using Moco sources containing a sulfido ligand at the molybdenum atom. For the first time, we were able to isolate functional bis-MGD from Rhodobacter capsulatus formate dehydrogenase (FDH), which remained intact in its isolated state and after insertion into apo-TorA yielded a highly active enzyme. Combined characterizations of the reconstituted TorA enzymes by electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy and direct electrochemistry emphasize that TorA activity can be modified by changes in the Mo coordination sphere. The combination of these results together with studies of amino acid exchanges at the active site led us to propose a novel model for binding of the substrate to the molybdenum atom of TorA.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Hans Paul KaufmannGND, Benjamin R. DuffusORCiD, Biljana MitrovaGND, Chantal Iobbi-Nivol, Christian Teutloff, Manfred Nimtz, Lothar Jaensch, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biochem.7b01108
ISSN:0006-2960
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29334455
Title of parent work (English):Biochemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/21
Volume:57
Issue:7
Number of pages:14
First page:1130
Last Page:1143
Funding institution:cluster of excellence "Unicat" - DFG [LE1171/6-2, 314]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

