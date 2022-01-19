Schließen

Betulin-Constituted multiblock amphiphiles for broad-spectrum protein resistance

  • Multiblock-like amphiphilic polyurethanes constituted by poly(ethylene oxide) and biosourced betulin are designed for antifouling and synthesized by a convenient organocatalytic route comprising tandem chain-growth and step-growth polymerizations. The doping density of betulin (D-B) in the polymer chain structure is readily varied by a mixed-initiator strategy. The spin-coated polymer films exhibit unique nanophase separation and protein resistance behaviors. Higher D-B leads to enhanced surface hydrophobicity and, unexpectedly, improved protein resistance. It is found that the surface holds molecular-level heterogeneity when D-B is substantially high due to restricted phase separation; therefore, broad-spectrum protein resistance is achieved despite considerable surface hydrophobicity. As D-B decreases, the distance between adjacent betulin units increases so that hydrophobic nanodomains are formed, which provide enough landing areas for relatively small-sized proteins to adsorb on the surface.

Metadaten
Author details:Ye ChenORCiD, Qilei Song, Junpeng ZhaoORCiD, Xiangjun GongORCiD, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Guangzhao Zhang
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.7b16255
ISSN:1944-8244
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29378120
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/21
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/19
Tag:amphiphilic surface; antifouling; multiblock copolymer; organocatalytic polymerization; renewable resource
Volume:10
Issue:7
Number of pages:8
First page:6593
Last Page:6600
Funding institution:National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [21674038, 21734004]; Fundamental Research Funds for Central UniversitiesFundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities [2017ZD072]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

