Betulin-Constituted multiblock amphiphiles for broad-spectrum protein resistance
- Multiblock-like amphiphilic polyurethanes constituted by poly(ethylene oxide) and biosourced betulin are designed for antifouling and synthesized by a convenient organocatalytic route comprising tandem chain-growth and step-growth polymerizations. The doping density of betulin (D-B) in the polymer chain structure is readily varied by a mixed-initiator strategy. The spin-coated polymer films exhibit unique nanophase separation and protein resistance behaviors. Higher D-B leads to enhanced surface hydrophobicity and, unexpectedly, improved protein resistance. It is found that the surface holds molecular-level heterogeneity when D-B is substantially high due to restricted phase separation; therefore, broad-spectrum protein resistance is achieved despite considerable surface hydrophobicity. As D-B decreases, the distance between adjacent betulin units increases so that hydrophobic nanodomains are formed, which provide enough landing areas for relatively small-sized proteins to adsorb on the surface.
|Ye ChenORCiD, Qilei Song, Junpeng ZhaoORCiD, Xiangjun GongORCiD, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Guangzhao Zhang
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.7b16255
|1944-8244
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29378120
|ACS applied materials & interfaces
|American Chemical Society
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2018/02/21
|2018
|2022/01/19
|amphiphilic surface; antifouling; multiblock copolymer; organocatalytic polymerization; renewable resource
|10
|7
|8
|6593
|6600
|National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [21674038, 21734004]; Fundamental Research Funds for Central UniversitiesFundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities [2017ZD072]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert