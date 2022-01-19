Leptospira genomospecies and sequence type prevalence in small mammal populations in Germany

Stefan Fischer, Anne Mayer-Scholl, Christian Imholt, Nastasja G. Spierling, Elisa Heuser, Sabrina Schmidt, Daniela Reil, Ulrike M. Rosenfeld, Jens Jacob, Karsten Nöckler, Rainer G. Ulrich
- Leptospirosis is a worldwide emerging infectious disease caused by zoonotic bacteria of the genus Leptospira. Numerous mammals, including domestic and companion animals, can be infected by Leptospira spp., but rodents and other small mammals are considered the main reservoir. The annual number of recorded human leptospirosis cases in Germany (2001-2016) was 25-166. Field fever outbreaks in strawberry pickers, due to infection with Leptospira kirschneri serovar Grippotyphosa, were reported in 2007 and 2014. To identify the most commonly occurring Leptospira genomospecies, sequence types (STs), and their small mammal host specificity, a monitoring study was performed during 2010-2014 in four federal states of Germany. Initial screening of kidney tissues of 3,950 animals by PCR targeting the lipl32 gene revealed 435 rodents of 6 species and 89 shrews of three species positive for leptospiral DNA. PCR-based analyses resulted in the identification of the genomospecies L. kirschneri (62.7%), Leptospira interrogans (28.3%), and LeptospiraLeptospirosis is a worldwide emerging infectious disease caused by zoonotic bacteria of the genus Leptospira. Numerous mammals, including domestic and companion animals, can be infected by Leptospira spp., but rodents and other small mammals are considered the main reservoir. The annual number of recorded human leptospirosis cases in Germany (2001-2016) was 25-166. Field fever outbreaks in strawberry pickers, due to infection with Leptospira kirschneri serovar Grippotyphosa, were reported in 2007 and 2014. To identify the most commonly occurring Leptospira genomospecies, sequence types (STs), and their small mammal host specificity, a monitoring study was performed during 2010-2014 in four federal states of Germany. Initial screening of kidney tissues of 3,950 animals by PCR targeting the lipl32 gene revealed 435 rodents of 6 species and 89 shrews of three species positive for leptospiral DNA. PCR-based analyses resulted in the identification of the genomospecies L. kirschneri (62.7%), Leptospira interrogans (28.3%), and Leptospira borgpetersenii (9.0%), which are represented by four, one, and two STs, respectively. The average Leptospira prevalence was highest (approximate to 30%) in common voles (Microtus arvalis) and field voles (Microtus agrestis). Both species were exclusively infected with L. kirschneri. In contrast, in bank voles (Myodes glareolus) and yellow-necked mice (Apodemus flavicollis), DNA of all three genomospecies was detected, and in common shrews (Sorex araneus) DNA of L. kirschneri and L. borgpetersenii was identified. The association between individual infection status and demographic factors varied between species; infection status was always positively correlated to body weight. In conclusion, the study confirmed a broad geographical distribution of Leptospira in small mammals and suggested an important public health relevance of common and field voles as reservoirs of L. kirschneri. Furthermore, the investigations identified seasonal, habitat-related, as well as individual influences on Leptospira prevalence in small mammals that might impact public health.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Stefan Fischer, Anne Mayer-Scholl, Christian Imholt, Nastasja G. Spierling, Elisa Heuser, Sabrina Schmidt, Daniela ReilORCiDGND, Ulrike M. Rosenfeld, Jens JacobORCiD, Karsten Nöckler, Rainer G. Ulrich
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1089/vbz.2017.2140
|ISSN:
|1530-3667
|ISSN:
|1557-7759
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29470107
|Title of parent work (English):
|Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases
|Publisher:
|Liebert
|Place of publishing:
|New Rochelle
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/04/01
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/01/19
|Tag:
|Germany; Leptospira spp; MLST; SLST; demography; habitat; leptospirosis; rodent; shrew
|Volume:
|18
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|188
|Last Page:
|199
|Funding institution:
|Federal Environment Agency (UBA) within the Environment Research Plan of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) [FKZ 3709 41 401, FKZ 3713 48 401]; German Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection (BMELV) through the Federal Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition (BLE) [07HS027, 506122]; Robert Koch-Institute; German Ministry of Public Health [1362/1-924, 1362/1-980]; EUEuropean Union (EU) [FP7-261504 EDENext]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through the German Research Platform for ZoonosesFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [FKZ 01KI1018, 01KI1303]; Federal Institute for Risk Assessment [1329-546]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert