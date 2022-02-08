Transient absorption spectroscopy
Transienten Absorptionsspektroskopie
- The optical properties of chromophores, especially organic dyes and optically active inorganic molecules, are determined by their chemical structures, surrounding media, and excited state behaviors. The classical optical go-to techniques for spectroscopic investigations are absorption and luminescence spectroscopy. While both techniques are powerful and easy to apply spectroscopic methods, the limited time resolution of luminescence spectroscopy and its reliance on luminescent properties can make its application, in certain cases, complex, or even impossible. This can be the case when the investigated molecules do not luminesce anymore due to quenching effects, or when they were never luminescent in the first place. In those cases, transient absorption spectroscopy is an excellent and much more sophisticated technique to investigate such systems. This pump-probe laser-spectroscopic method is excellent for mechanistic investigations of luminescence quenching phenomena and photoreactions. This is due to its extremely high timeThe optical properties of chromophores, especially organic dyes and optically active inorganic molecules, are determined by their chemical structures, surrounding media, and excited state behaviors. The classical optical go-to techniques for spectroscopic investigations are absorption and luminescence spectroscopy. While both techniques are powerful and easy to apply spectroscopic methods, the limited time resolution of luminescence spectroscopy and its reliance on luminescent properties can make its application, in certain cases, complex, or even impossible. This can be the case when the investigated molecules do not luminesce anymore due to quenching effects, or when they were never luminescent in the first place. In those cases, transient absorption spectroscopy is an excellent and much more sophisticated technique to investigate such systems. This pump-probe laser-spectroscopic method is excellent for mechanistic investigations of luminescence quenching phenomena and photoreactions. This is due to its extremely high time resolution in the femto- and picosecond ranges, where many intermediate or transient species of a reaction can be identified and their kinetic evolution can be observed. Furthermore, it does not rely on the samples being luminescent, due to the active sample probing after excitation. In this work it is shown, that with transient absorption spectroscopy it was possible to identify the luminescence quenching mechanisms and thus luminescence quantum yield losses of the organic dye classes O4-DBD, S4-DBD, and pyridylanthracenes. Hence, the population of their triplet states could be identified as the competitive mechanism to their luminescence. While the good luminophores O4-DBD showed minor losses, the S4-DBD dye luminescence was almost entirely quenched by this process. However, for pyridylanthracenes, this phenomenon is present in both the protonated and unprotonated forms and moderately effects the luminescence quantum yield. Also, the majority of the quenching losses in the protonated forms are caused by additional non-radiative processes introduced by the protonation of the pyridyl rings. Furthermore, transient absorption spectroscopy can be applied to investigate the quenching mechanisms of uranyl(VI) luminescence by chloride and bromide. The reduction of the halides by excited uranyl(VI) leads to the formation of dihalide radicals X^(·−2). This excited state redox process is thus identified as the quenching mechanism for both halides, and this process, being diffusion-limited, can be suppressed by cryogenically freezing the samples or by observing these interactions in media with a lower dielectric constant, such as ACN and acetone.…
- Die optischen Eigenschaften von organischen Farbstoffen und optisch aktiven anorganischen Molekülen werden durch ihre chemische Struktur, ihrer chemischer Umgebung, und durch das Verhalten ihrer angeregten Zustände bestimmt. Die klassischen Methoden zur Untersuchung dieser Eigenschaften sind die Absorptions- und Lumineszenzspektroskopie. Obwohl beide Methoden leistungsfähig und einfach anzuwenden sind, stellen die fehlende Zeitauflösung respektive das benötigte Vorhandensein von Lumineszenz in gewissen Anwendungen ein Problem dar. Dies ist der Fall, wenn die zu untersuchenden Moleküle durch Löscheffekte keine Lumineszenz mehr aufweisen oder von vornherein nicht lumineszent sind. Unter diesen Umständen ist die Transientenabsorptionsspektroskopie eine exzellente Alternative. Dieses laserspektroskopische Anregungs-Abfrage-Verfahren ist für mechanistische Untersuchungen von Lumineszenz-Löschphänomenen und Photoreaktionen sehr gut geeignet. Aufgrund seiner extrem hohen Zeitauflösung im Femto- und Picosekundenbereich können IntermediateDie optischen Eigenschaften von organischen Farbstoffen und optisch aktiven anorganischen Molekülen werden durch ihre chemische Struktur, ihrer chemischer Umgebung, und durch das Verhalten ihrer angeregten Zustände bestimmt. Die klassischen Methoden zur Untersuchung dieser Eigenschaften sind die Absorptions- und Lumineszenzspektroskopie. Obwohl beide Methoden leistungsfähig und einfach anzuwenden sind, stellen die fehlende Zeitauflösung respektive das benötigte Vorhandensein von Lumineszenz in gewissen Anwendungen ein Problem dar. Dies ist der Fall, wenn die zu untersuchenden Moleküle durch Löscheffekte keine Lumineszenz mehr aufweisen oder von vornherein nicht lumineszent sind. Unter diesen Umständen ist die Transientenabsorptionsspektroskopie eine exzellente Alternative. Dieses laserspektroskopische Anregungs-Abfrage-Verfahren ist für mechanistische Untersuchungen von Lumineszenz-Löschphänomenen und Photoreaktionen sehr gut geeignet. Aufgrund seiner extrem hohen Zeitauflösung im Femto- und Picosekundenbereich können Intermediate und transiente Spezies identifiziert und deren kinetische Entwicklung beobachtet werden. Da es sich außerdem eine aktive Abfrage des Probenzustands handelt, entfällt die Notwendigkeit von lumineszenten Probeneigenschaften. In dieser Arbeit konnten mittels Transientenabsorptionsspektroskopie die Lumineszenz-Löschmechanismen der organischen Farbstoffklassen O4-DBD, S4-DBD, und der Pyridylanthracene aufgeklärt werden. Bei all diesen Farbstoffen konnte die Bildung von Triplettzuständen als kompetitiver Mechanismus zur Lumineszenz identifiziert werden. Während bei den O4-DBD-Farbstoffen diese Verluste eher gering ausfallen, wird die Lumineszenz der S4-DBD-Farbstoffe fast vollständig gelöscht. Eine Triplettbildung konnte ebenfalls bei den Pyridylanthracenen beobachtet werden, sie hat jedoch einen eher moderaten Anteil am Löschverhalten der Lumineszenz. Der Hauptteil der Lumineszenz-Löschung der protonierten Pyridylanthracene wird eher durch zusätzliche nicht-strahlende Desaktivierungsprozesse über die Pyridylringe verursacht. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass die Transientenabsorptionsspektroskopie für die Untersuchung des Löschverhaltens von Uranyl(VI)-Lumineszenz durch Chlorid und Bromid geeignet ist. Es wurde geschlussfolgert, dass die Reduktion der Halogenide durch angeregtes Uranyl(VI) zur Bildung von Dihalogenidradikalen X^(·−2). führt. Diese Redoxreaktion im angeregten Zustand wurde daher als Lumineszenz-Löschmechanismus für beide Halogenide identifiziert. Dieser diffusionslimitierte Mechanismus wird unter cryogenen Bedingungen oder in schwächeren dielektriktrischen Lösemitteln wie ACN oder Aceton unterdrückt.…
