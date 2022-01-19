Schließen

Fragmentation of endohedral fullerene Ho3N@C-80 in an intense femtosecond near-infrared laser field

  • The fragmentation of gas phase endohedral fullerene, Ho3N@C-80, was investigated using femtosecond near-infrared laser pulses with an ion velocity map imaging spectrometer. We observed that Ho+ abundance associated with carbon cage opening dominates at an intensity of 1.1 x 10(14) W/cm(2). As the intensity increases, the Ho+ yield associated with multifragmentation of the carbon cage exceeds the prominence of Ho+ associated with the gentler carbon cage opening. Moreover, the power law dependence of Ho+ on laser intensity indicates that the transition of the most likely fragmentation mechanisms occurs around 2.0 x 10(14) W/cm(2).

Author details:Hui Xiong, Li Fang, Timur Osipov, Nora G. Kling, Thomas J. A. Wolf, Emily Sistrunk, Razib ObaidORCiD, Markus GührORCiDGND, Nora Berrah
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevA.97.023419
ISSN:2469-9926
ISSN:2469-9934
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : A, Atomic, molecular, and optical physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/22
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/19
Volume:97
Issue:2
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:Department of Energy, Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences (BES); Division of Chemical Sciences, Geosciences, and BiosciencesUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-SC0012376]; Defense Advanced Research Project AgencyUnited States Department of DefenseDefense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) [12-63-PULSE-FP014]; National Nuclear Security AdministrationNational Nuclear Security Administration [DENA0002008]; Volkswagen foundationVolkswagen; German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina [LPDS2013-14]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

