Concerted Action of Evolutionarily Ancient and Novel SNARE Complexes in Flowering-Plant Cytokinesis

  Membrane vesicles delivered to the cell-division plane fuse with one another to form the partitioning membrane during plant cytokinesis, starting in the cell center. In Arabidopsis, this requires SNARE complexes involving the cytokinesis-specific Qa-SNARE KNOLLE. However, cytokinesis still occurs in knolle mutant embryos, suggesting contributions from KNOLLE-independent SNARE complexes. Here we show that Qa-SNARE SYP132, having counterparts in lower plants, functionally overlaps with the flowering plant-specific KNOLLE. SYP132 mutation causes cytokinesis defects, knolle syp132 double mutants consist of only one or a few multi-nucleate cells, and SYP132 has the same SNARE partners as KNOLLE. SYP132 and KNOLLE also have non-overlapping functions in secretion and in cellularization of the embryo-nourishing endosperm resulting from double fertilization unique to flowering plants. Evolutionarily ancient non-specialized SNARE complexes originating in algae were thus amended by the appearance of cytokinesis-specific SNARE complexes, meeting the high demand for membrane-fusion capacity during endosperm cellularization in angiosperms.

Metadaten
Author details:Misoon Park, Cornelia KrauseORCiD, Matthias Karnahl, Ilka Reichardt, Farid El Kasmi, Ulrike Mayer, York-Dieter Stierhof, Ulrike Hiller, Georg Strompen, Martin BayerORCiD, Marika Kientz, Masa H. SatoORCiD, Marc T. Nishimura, Jeffery L. Dangl, Anton A. Sanderfoot, Gerd Jürgens
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.devcel.2017.12.027
ISSN:1534-5807
ISSN:1878-1551
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29396117
Title of parent work (English):Developmental cell
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/19
Volume:44
Issue:4
Number of pages:16
First page:500
Last Page:+
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [Ju 179/19-1, SFB 1101]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

