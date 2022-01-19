Schließen

Rezension zu: Varma, Sashank ; Schwartz, Daniel L.: The mental representation of integers : an abstract-to-concrete shift in the understanding of mathematical concepts. - Cognition. - 121 (2011), 3. - S. 363 - 385

Metadaten
Author details:Melinda Alicia MendeORCiD, Samuel ShakiORCiD, Martin H. Fischer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2018.00209
ISSN:1664-1078
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29535662
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in psychology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/19
Tag:abstract concepts; cognitive development; embodied cognition; mental number line; negative numbers
Volume:9
Number of pages:4
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

