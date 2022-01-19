Schließen

Coupling hydrodynamics with comoving frame radiative transfer

  • Aims. To gain a realistic picture of the donor star in Vela X-1, we constructed a hydrodynamically consistent atmosphere model describing the wind stratification while properly reproducing the observed donor spectrum. To investigate how X-ray illumination affects the stellar wind, we calculated additional models for different X-ray luminosity regimes. Methods. We used the recently updated version of the Potsdam Wolf-Rayet code to consistently solve the hydrodynamic equation together with the statistical equations and the radiative transfer. Results. The wind flow in Vela X-1 is driven by ions from various elements, with Fe III and S III leading in the outer wind. The model-predicted mass-loss rate is in line with earlier empirical studies. The mass-loss rate is almost unaffected by the presence of the accreting NS in the wind. The terminal wind velocity is confirmed at u(infinity) approximate to 600 km s(-1). On the other hand, the wind velocity in the inner region where the NS is located is only approximate to 100 km s(-1), which isAims. To gain a realistic picture of the donor star in Vela X-1, we constructed a hydrodynamically consistent atmosphere model describing the wind stratification while properly reproducing the observed donor spectrum. To investigate how X-ray illumination affects the stellar wind, we calculated additional models for different X-ray luminosity regimes. Methods. We used the recently updated version of the Potsdam Wolf-Rayet code to consistently solve the hydrodynamic equation together with the statistical equations and the radiative transfer. Results. The wind flow in Vela X-1 is driven by ions from various elements, with Fe III and S III leading in the outer wind. The model-predicted mass-loss rate is in line with earlier empirical studies. The mass-loss rate is almost unaffected by the presence of the accreting NS in the wind. The terminal wind velocity is confirmed at u(infinity) approximate to 600 km s(-1). On the other hand, the wind velocity in the inner region where the NS is located is only approximate to 100 km s(-1), which is not expected on the basis of a standard beta-velocity law. In models with an enhanced level of X-rays, the velocity field in the outer wind can be altered. If the X-ray flux is too high, the acceleration breaks down because the ionization increases. Conclusions. Accounting for radiation hydrodynamics, our Vela X-1 donor atmosphere model reveals a low wind speed at the NS location, and it provides quantitative information on wind driving in this important HMXB.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas Alexander Christoph SanderGND, F. Fürst, P. Kretschmar, Lidia M. OskinovaORCiD, Helge TodtORCiD, Rainer HainichGND, Tomer ShenarORCiDGND, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201731575
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Subtitle (English):Stellar wind stratification in the high-mass X-ray binary Vela X-1
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/28
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/19
Tag:X-rays: binaries; stars: atmospheres; stars: early-type; stars: mass-loss; stars: massive; stars: winds, outflows
Volume:610
Number of pages:19
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [HA 1455/26]; German "Verbundforschung" (DLR) [50 OR 1612]; International Space Science Institute at Bern, Switzerland; Faculty of the European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.