Ensemble gene function prediction database reveals genes important for complex I formation in Arabidopsis thaliana

  • Recent advances in gene function prediction rely on ensemble approaches that integrate results from multiple inference methods to produce superior predictions. Yet, these developments remain largely unexplored in plants. We have explored and compared two methods to integrate 10 gene co-function networks for Arabidopsis thaliana and demonstrate how the integration of these networks produces more accurate gene function predictions for a larger fraction of genes with unknown function. These predictions were used to identify genes involved in mitochondrial complex I formation, and for five of them, we confirmed the predictions experimentally. The ensemble predictions are provided as a user-friendly online database, EnsembleNet. The methods presented here demonstrate that ensemble gene function prediction is a powerful method to boost prediction performance, whereas the EnsembleNet database provides a cutting-edge community tool to guide experimentalists.

Metadaten
Author details:Bjoern Oest HansenORCiD, Etienne H. Meyer, Camilla FerrariORCiD, Neha VaidORCiD, Sara Movahedi, Klaas VandepoeleORCiD, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND, Marek MutwilORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/nph.14921
ISSN:0028-646X
ISSN:1469-8137
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29205376
Title of parent work (English):New phytologist : international journal of plant science
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/04
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/01/19
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; co-function network; complex I; ensemble prediction; gene function prediction
Volume:217
Issue:4
Number of pages:14
First page:1521
Last Page:1534
Funding institution:Max-Planck-GesellschaftMax Planck Society
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

