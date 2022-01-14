Schließen

Generation of murine monoclonal antibodies with specificity against conventional camelid IgG1 and heavy-chain only IgG2/3

  • Camelids possess antibodies with a conventional four-chain structure consisting of two heavy and two light chains (of subclass IgG1) but further they also generate heavy-chain only antibodies (of subclass IgG2 and 3) which are fully functional in antigen binding. In this study subclass-specific murine monoclonal antibodies specific to conventional camelid IgG1 and heavy-chain only IgG2/3 were generated and validated for the use as potent secondary detection reagents. The monoclonal antibodies are able to differentiate between all camelid IgGs, conventional four-chain camelid antibodies (of subclass IgG1) and exclusively heavy chain-only antibodies (of subclasses IgG2 and IgG3). Further these antibodies were used to detect specific immune responses after vaccination of Camelids against bovine corona- and rotavirus strains and different E.coli. and Clostridia - antigens and to identify Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae infected animals within a herd. The described antibodies are suitable as new secondary agents for the detection of differentCamelids possess antibodies with a conventional four-chain structure consisting of two heavy and two light chains (of subclass IgG1) but further they also generate heavy-chain only antibodies (of subclass IgG2 and 3) which are fully functional in antigen binding. In this study subclass-specific murine monoclonal antibodies specific to conventional camelid IgG1 and heavy-chain only IgG2/3 were generated and validated for the use as potent secondary detection reagents. The monoclonal antibodies are able to differentiate between all camelid IgGs, conventional four-chain camelid antibodies (of subclass IgG1) and exclusively heavy chain-only antibodies (of subclasses IgG2 and IgG3). Further these antibodies were used to detect specific immune responses after vaccination of Camelids against bovine corona- and rotavirus strains and different E.coli. and Clostridia - antigens and to identify Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae infected animals within a herd. The described antibodies are suitable as new secondary agents for the detection of different camelid subclasses and the validation of camelid immune reactions.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Pamela Holzlöhner, Monique Butze, Natalia MaierGND, Nicole Hebel, Erik Schliebs, Burkhard Micheel, Jonas Fuener, Gabriele Heidicke, Katja HanackORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.vetimm.2018.01.006
ISSN:0165-2427
ISSN:1873-2534
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29475500
Title of parent work (English):Veterinary Immunology and Immunopathology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/14
Tag:Camelid antibodies; Disease monitoring; Heavy-chain only antibodies; Monoclonal antibodies; Secondary antibodies; Vaccination
Volume:197
Number of pages:6
First page:1
Last Page:6
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (ZIM-Koop Program) [KF2144001SB8]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.