Generation of murine monoclonal antibodies with specificity against conventional camelid IgG1 and heavy-chain only IgG2/3

Camelids possess antibodies with a conventional four-chain structure consisting of two heavy and two light chains (of subclass IgG1) but further they also generate heavy-chain only antibodies (of subclass IgG2 and 3) which are fully functional in antigen binding. In this study subclass-specific murine monoclonal antibodies specific to conventional camelid IgG1 and heavy-chain only IgG2/3 were generated and validated for the use as potent secondary detection reagents. The monoclonal antibodies are able to differentiate between all camelid IgGs, conventional four-chain camelid antibodies (of subclass IgG1) and exclusively heavy chain-only antibodies (of subclasses IgG2 and IgG3). Further these antibodies were used to detect specific immune responses after vaccination of Camelids against bovine corona- and rotavirus strains and different E.coli. and Clostridia - antigens and to identify Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae infected animals within a herd. The described antibodies are suitable as new secondary agents for the detection of different camelid subclasses and the validation of camelid immune reactions.

