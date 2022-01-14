Schließen

Why does Einasto profile index n similar to 6 occur so frequently?

  • We consider the behavior of spherically symmetric Einasto halos composed of gravitating particles in the Fokker-Planck approximation. This approach allows us to consider the undesirable influence of close encounters in the N-body simulations more adequately than the generally accepted criteria. The Einasto profile with index n approximate to 6 is a stationary solution of the Fokker-Planck equation in the halo center. There are some reasons to believe that the solution is an attractor. Then the Fokker-Planck diffusion tends to transform a density profile to the equilibrium one with the Einasto index n approximate to 6. We suggest this effect as a possible reason why the Einasto index n approximate to 6 occurs so frequently in the interpretation of N-body simulation results. The results obtained cast doubt on generally accepted criteria of N-body simulation convergence.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Anton N. Baushev, M. V. Barkov
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1475-7516/2018/03/034
ISSN:1475-7516
Title of parent work (English):Journal of cosmology and astroparticle physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/14
Tag:dark matter theory; dwarfs galaxies; galaxy evolution; rotation curves of galaxies
Issue:3
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:Helmholtz Alliance for Astroparticle Physics HAP - Initiative and Networking Fund of the Helmholtz Association; Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science [16H00878]; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [AST-1306672]; DoEUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-SC0016369]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.