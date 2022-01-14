Why does Einasto profile index n similar to 6 occur so frequently?
- We consider the behavior of spherically symmetric Einasto halos composed of gravitating particles in the Fokker-Planck approximation. This approach allows us to consider the undesirable influence of close encounters in the N-body simulations more adequately than the generally accepted criteria. The Einasto profile with index n approximate to 6 is a stationary solution of the Fokker-Planck equation in the halo center. There are some reasons to believe that the solution is an attractor. Then the Fokker-Planck diffusion tends to transform a density profile to the equilibrium one with the Einasto index n approximate to 6. We suggest this effect as a possible reason why the Einasto index n approximate to 6 occurs so frequently in the interpretation of N-body simulation results. The results obtained cast doubt on generally accepted criteria of N-body simulation convergence.
|Author details:
|Anton N. Baushev, M. V. Barkov
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1475-7516/2018/03/034
|ISSN:
|1475-7516
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of cosmology and astroparticle physics
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/03/20
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/01/14
|Tag:
|dark matter theory; dwarfs galaxies; galaxy evolution; rotation curves of galaxies
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|15
|Funding institution:
|Helmholtz Alliance for Astroparticle Physics HAP - Initiative and Networking Fund of the Helmholtz Association; Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science [16H00878]; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [AST-1306672]; DoEUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-SC0016369]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access