This introduction to the topical collection on Pace-of-life syndromes: a framework for the adaptive integration of behaviour, physiology, and life history provides an overview of conceptual, theoretical, methodological, and empirical progress in research on pace-of-life syndromes (POLSs) over the last decade. The topical collection has two main goals. First, we briefly describe the history of POLS research and provide a refined definition of POLS that is applicable to various key levels of variation (genetic, individual, population, species). Second, we summarise the main lessons learned from current POLS research included in this topical collection. Based on an assessment of the current state of the theoretical foundations and the empirical support of the POLS hypothesis, we propose (i) conceptual refinements of theory, particularly with respect to the role of ecology in the evolution of (sexual dimorphism in) POLS, and (ii) methodological and statistical approaches to the study of POLS at all major levels of variation. This topical

This introduction to the topical collection on Pace-of-life syndromes: a framework for the adaptive integration of behaviour, physiology, and life history provides an overview of conceptual, theoretical, methodological, and empirical progress in research on pace-of-life syndromes (POLSs) over the last decade. The topical collection has two main goals. First, we briefly describe the history of POLS research and provide a refined definition of POLS that is applicable to various key levels of variation (genetic, individual, population, species). Second, we summarise the main lessons learned from current POLS research included in this topical collection. Based on an assessment of the current state of the theoretical foundations and the empirical support of the POLS hypothesis, we propose (i) conceptual refinements of theory, particularly with respect to the role of ecology in the evolution of (sexual dimorphism in) POLS, and (ii) methodological and statistical approaches to the study of POLS at all major levels of variation. This topical collection further holds (iii) key empirical examples demonstrating how POLS structures may be studied in wild populations of (non) human animals, and (iv) a modelling paper predicting POLS under various ecological conditions. Future POLS research will profit from the development of more explicit theoretical models and stringent empirical tests of model assumptions and predictions, increased focus on how ecology shapes (sex-specific) POLS structures at multiple hierarchical levels, and the usage of appropriate statistical tests and study designs. Significance statement As an introduction to the topical collection, we summarise current conceptual, theoretical, methodological and empirical progress in research on pace-of-life syndromes (POLSs), a framework for the adaptive integration of behaviour, physiology and life history at multiple hierarchical levels of variation (genetic, individual, population, species). Mixed empirical support of POLSs, particularly at the within-species level, calls for an evaluation and refinement of the hypothesis. We provide a refined definition of POLSs facilitating testable predictions. Future research on POLSs will profit from the development of more explicit theoretical models and stringent empirical tests of model assumptions and predictions, increased focus on how ecology shapes (sex-specific) POLSs structures at multiple hierarchical levels and the usage of appropriate statistical tests and study designs.

…