Bei den Bandar-log. Wunderbare Wiederaneignungen

At the Bandar-log. Wonderful Reappropriations

Metadaten
Author details:Heiko ChristiansGND
ISSN:0026-0096
Title of parent work (German):Merkur : deutsche Zeitschrift für europäisches Denken
Publisher:Klett-Cotta Verlag
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/11
Volume:72
Issue:826
Number of pages:9
First page:79
Last Page:87
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
DDC classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste

