Bei den Bandar-log. Wunderbare Wiederaneignungen
At the Bandar-log. Wonderful Reappropriations
|Author details:
|Heiko ChristiansGND
|ISSN:
|0026-0096
|Title of parent work (German):
|Merkur : deutsche Zeitschrift für europäisches Denken
|Publisher:
|Klett-Cotta Verlag
|Place of publishing:
|Stuttgart
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/01/11
|Volume:
|72
|Issue:
|826
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|79
|Last Page:
|87
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
|DDC classification:
|7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste