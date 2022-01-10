Entropy-Driven Ring-Opening Disulfide Metathesis Polymerization for the Synthesis of Functional Poly(disulfide)s

Felix Nicolas Behrendt, Helmut Schlaad Metal-free entropy-driven disulfide metathesis polymerization of unsaturated L-cystine based macrocycles produces high-molar-mass heterofunctional poly(disulfide)s, i.e., poly(ester-disulfide-alkene) and poly(amide-disulfide-alkene); M-w(app) = 44-60 kDa, (sic) > 1.7. The polymerization is fast and reaches equilibrium within 1-5 minutes (monomer conversion 70-90%) in polar aprotic solvents such as N,N-dimethylacetamide, dimethylsulfoxide, or y-valerolactone. Thiol-terminated polymers are stable in bulk or when dissolved in weakly polar solvents, but rapidly depolymerize in dilute polar solution.