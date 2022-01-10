Schließen

Patterns and drivers of deep chlorophyll maxima structure in 100 lakes

  • The vertical distribution of chlorophyll in stratified lakes and reservoirs frequently exhibits a maximum peak deep in the water column, referred to as the deep chlorophyll maximum (DCM). DCMs are ecologically important hot spots of primary production and nutrient cycling, and their location can determine vertical habitat gradients for primary consumers. Consequently, the drivers of DCM structure regulate many characteristics of aquatic food webs and biogeochemistry. Previous studies have identified light and thermal stratification as important drivers of summer DCM depth, but their relative importance across a broad range of lakes is not well resolved. We analyzed profiles of chlorophyll fluorescence, temperature, and light during summer stratification from 100 lakes in the Global Lake Ecological Observatory Network (GLEON) and quantified two characteristics of DCM structure: depth and thickness. While DCMs do form in oligotrophic lakes, we found that they can also form in eutrophic to dystrophic lakes. Using a random forestThe vertical distribution of chlorophyll in stratified lakes and reservoirs frequently exhibits a maximum peak deep in the water column, referred to as the deep chlorophyll maximum (DCM). DCMs are ecologically important hot spots of primary production and nutrient cycling, and their location can determine vertical habitat gradients for primary consumers. Consequently, the drivers of DCM structure regulate many characteristics of aquatic food webs and biogeochemistry. Previous studies have identified light and thermal stratification as important drivers of summer DCM depth, but their relative importance across a broad range of lakes is not well resolved. We analyzed profiles of chlorophyll fluorescence, temperature, and light during summer stratification from 100 lakes in the Global Lake Ecological Observatory Network (GLEON) and quantified two characteristics of DCM structure: depth and thickness. While DCMs do form in oligotrophic lakes, we found that they can also form in eutrophic to dystrophic lakes. Using a random forest algorithm, we assessed the relative importance of variables associated with light attenuation vs. thermal stratification for predicting DCM structure in lakes that spanned broad gradients of morphometry and transparency. Our analyses revealed that light attenuation was a more important predictor of DCM depth than thermal stratification and that DCMs deepen with increasing lake clarity. DCM thickness was best predicted by lake size with larger lakes having thicker DCMs. Additionally, our analysis demonstrates that the relative importance of light and thermal stratification on DCM structure is not uniform across a diversity of lake types.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Taylor H. LeachORCiD, Beatrix E. BeisnerORCiD, Cayelan C. CareyORCiD, Patricia Pernica, Kevin C. RoseORCiD, Yannick HuotORCiD, Jennifer A. BrentrupORCiD, Isabelle DomaizonORCiD, Hans-Peter F. GrossartORCiDGND, Bastiaan W. IbelingsORCiD, Stephan Jacquet, Patrick T. KellyORCiD, James A. RusakORCiD, Jason D. Stockwell, Dietmar StraileORCiD, Piet VerburgORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/lno.10656
ISSN:0024-3590
ISSN:1939-5590
Title of parent work (English):Limnology and oceanography
Subtitle (English):the relative importance of light and thermal stratification
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/24
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/10
Volume:63
Issue:2
Number of pages:19
First page:628
Last Page:646
Funding institution:IGB; Leibniz Association; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [EF 1638704]; Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change; Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research [CRN3038]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

