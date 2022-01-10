Schließen

Sequencing Effects of Neuromuscular Training on Physical Fitness in Youth Elite Tennis Players

  • Fernandez-Fernandez, J, Granacher, U, Sanz-Rivas, D, Sarabia Marin, JM, Hernandez-Davo, JL, and Moya, M. Sequencing effects of neuromuscular training on physical fitness in youth elite tennis players. J Strength Cond Res 32(3): 849-856, 2018-The aim of this study was to analyze the effects of a 5-week neuromuscular training (NMT) implemented before or after a tennis session in prepubertal players on selected components of physical fitness. Sixteen high-level tennis players with a mean age of 12.9 +/- 0.4 years participated in this study, and were assigned to either a training group performing NMT before tennis-specific training (BT; n = 8) or a group that conducted NMT after tennis-specific training (AT; n = 8). Pretest and posttest included: speed (5, 10, and 20 m); modified 5-0-5 agility test; countermovement jump (CMJ); overhead medicine ball throw (MBT); and serve velocity (SV). Results showed that the BT group achieved positive effects from pretest to posttest measures in speed (d = 0.52, 0.32, and 1.08 for 5, 10, and 20 mFernandez-Fernandez, J, Granacher, U, Sanz-Rivas, D, Sarabia Marin, JM, Hernandez-Davo, JL, and Moya, M. Sequencing effects of neuromuscular training on physical fitness in youth elite tennis players. J Strength Cond Res 32(3): 849-856, 2018-The aim of this study was to analyze the effects of a 5-week neuromuscular training (NMT) implemented before or after a tennis session in prepubertal players on selected components of physical fitness. Sixteen high-level tennis players with a mean age of 12.9 +/- 0.4 years participated in this study, and were assigned to either a training group performing NMT before tennis-specific training (BT; n = 8) or a group that conducted NMT after tennis-specific training (AT; n = 8). Pretest and posttest included: speed (5, 10, and 20 m); modified 5-0-5 agility test; countermovement jump (CMJ); overhead medicine ball throw (MBT); and serve velocity (SV). Results showed that the BT group achieved positive effects from pretest to posttest measures in speed (d = 0.52, 0.32, and 1.08 for 5, 10, and 20 m respectively), 5-0-5 (d = 0.22), CMJ (d = 0.29), MBT (d = 0.51), and SV (d = 0.32), whereas trivial (10 m, 20 m, CMJ, SV, and MBT) or negative effects (d = -0.19 and -0.24 for 5 m and 5-0-5, respectively) were reported for the AT group. The inclusion of an NMT session before the regular tennis training led to positive effects from pretest to posttest measures in performance-related variables (i.e., jump, sprint, change of direction capacity, as well as upper-body power), whereas conducting the same exercise sessions after the regular tennis training was not accompanied by the same improvements.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jaime Fernandez-FernandezORCiD, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, David Sanz-Rivas, Jose Manuel Sarabia Marin, Jose Luis Hernandez-Davo, Manuel Moya
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1519/JSC.0000000000002319
ISSN:1064-8011
ISSN:1533-4287
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29140914
Title of parent work (English):Journal of strength and conditioning research : the research journal of the NSCA
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/01
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/10
Tag:athletic performance; change of direction; intermittent sport; plyometrics; speed
Volume:32
Issue:3
Number of pages:8
First page:849
Last Page:856
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.