Schließen

A victory for international rule of law?

  • On 14 December 2017, the Assembly of States Parties of the Rome Statute decided to activate the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction over the crime of aggression. In doing so, it however seems to have rescinded the Kampala amendment adopted in 2010, and in particular, the need for State Parties to eventually opt out from the Court’s aggression-related jurisdiction. This reversal, while being more in line with the Rome Statute than the Kampala amendment itself, raises new (and old) and challenging legal questions which are highlighted in this article.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/jicj/mqy008
ISSN:1478-1387
ISSN:1478-1395
Title of parent work (English):Journal of international criminal justice
Subtitle (English):Or: All's Well that ends Well? The 2017 ASP decision to amend the kampala amendment on the crime of aggression
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/29
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/10
Volume:16
Issue:1
Number of pages:11
First page:19
Last Page:29
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.