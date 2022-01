The authenticity of simulated patients in psychotherapy training and research

Mental health problems are highly prevalent worldwide. Fortunately, psychotherapy has proven highly effective in the treatment of a number of mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety disorders. In contrast, psychotherapy training as is practised currently cannot be considered evidence-based. Thus, there is much room for improvement. The integration of simulated patients (SPs) into psychotherapy training and research is on the rise. SPs originate from the medical education and have, in a number of studies, been demonstrated to contribute to effective learning environments. Nevertheless, there has been voiced criticism regarding the authenticity of SP portrayals, but few studies have examined this to date. Based on these considerations, this dissertation explores SPs’ authenticity while portraying a mental disorder, depression. Altogether, the present cumulative dissertation consists of three empirical papers. At the time of printing, Paper I and Paper III have been accepted for publication, and Paper II is under review

Mental health problems are highly prevalent worldwide. Fortunately, psychotherapy has proven highly effective in the treatment of a number of mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety disorders. In contrast, psychotherapy training as is practised currently cannot be considered evidence-based. Thus, there is much room for improvement. The integration of simulated patients (SPs) into psychotherapy training and research is on the rise. SPs originate from the medical education and have, in a number of studies, been demonstrated to contribute to effective learning environments. Nevertheless, there has been voiced criticism regarding the authenticity of SP portrayals, but few studies have examined this to date. Based on these considerations, this dissertation explores SPs’ authenticity while portraying a mental disorder, depression. Altogether, the present cumulative dissertation consists of three empirical papers. At the time of printing, Paper I and Paper III have been accepted for publication, and Paper II is under review after a minor revision. First, Paper I develops and validates an observer-based rating-scale to assess SP authenticity in psychotherapeutic contexts. Based on the preliminary findings, it can be concluded that the Authenticity of Patient Demonstrations scale is a reliable and valid tool that can be used for recruiting, training, and evaluating the authenticity of SPs. Second, Paper II tests whether student SPs are perceived as more authentic after they receive an in-depth role-script compared to those SPs who only receive basic information on the patient case. To test this assumption, a randomised controlled study design was implemented and the hypothesis could be confirmed. As a consequence, when engaging SPs, an in-depth role-script with details, e.g. on nonverbal behaviour and feelings of the patient, should be provided. Third, Paper III demonstrates that psychotherapy trainees cannot distinguish between trained SPs and real patients and therefore suggests that, with proper training, SPs are a promising training method for psychotherapy. Altogether, the dissertation shows that SPs can be trained to portray a depressive patient authentically and thus delivers promising evidence for the further dissemination of SPs.

