Biohacking, bodies and do-it-yourself
- From self-help books and nootropics, to self-tracking and home health tests, to the tinkering with technology and biological particles – biohacking brings biology, medicine, and the material foundation of life into the sphere of »do-it-yourself«. This trend has the potential to fundamentally change people's relationship with their bodies and biology but it also creates new cultural narratives of responsibility, authority, and differentiation. Covering a broad range of examples, this book explores practices and representations of biohacking in popular culture, discussing their ambiguous position between empowerment and requirement, promise and prescription.
- Von Selbsthilfe-Bücher zu "Nootropics", Selbsttracking und Gesundheitstests für den Heimgebrauch, zum experimentieren mit Technologien und biologischen Partikeln - Biohacking vereinigt Biologie, Medizin und die materielle Basis des Lebens mit Praktiken von "do-it-yourself". Dieser Trend birgt das Potential die Beziehung von Menschen mit ihren Körpern und ihrer eigenen Biologie grundlegend zu verändern. Gleichzeitig entstehen dadurch neue kulturelle Narrative von Verantwortung, Autorität, und Differenzierung. Anhand vieler Beispiele untersucht dieses Buch Praktiken und pop-kulturelle Repräsentationen von "biohacking" und beleuchtet ihre mehrdeutige Position zwischen Empowerment und Voraussetzung, Versprechen und Vorschrift.
Author:
|Mirjam Grewe-SalfeldGND
American Culture Studies ; 36
|the cultural politics of hacking life itself
transcript Verlag
Bielefeld
Rüdiger Kunow, Marc Priewe
Rüdiger Kunow, Marc Priewe
Doctoral Thesis
English
2021
2020
Universität Potsdam
Universität Potsdam
2020/11/05
2022/01/13
America; American studies; DIY; biocultures; biohacking; biology; biopolitics; biotechnology; body; cultural narratives; cultural studies; culture; life sciences; medicine; representation
314
Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
