Detection of variable VHE gamma-ray emission from the extra-galactic gamma-ray binary LMC P3

H. Abdalla, H. E. S. S. Collaboration, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E. O. Anguner, M. Arakawa, C. Armand, M. Arrieta, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Bottcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, S. Bonnefoy, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, M. Buechele, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, S. Caroff, A. Carosi, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, S. Colafrancesco, B. Condon, J. Conrad, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, A. Donath, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, K. Egberts, G. Emery, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, F. Gate, G. Giavitto, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, M. -H. Grondin, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, C. Hoischen, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, H. Iwasaki, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, M. Katsuragawa, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, D. Khangulyan, B. Khelifi, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, P. P. Kruger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. Lefaucheur, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, Eva Leser, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, D. Malyshev, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, S. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, H. Ndiyavala, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, V. Poireau, D. A. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, R. Rauth, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, L. Rinchiuso, C. Romoli, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, S. Saito, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schussler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Seglar-Arroyo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, K. Shiningayamwe, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, M. Spir-Jacob, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian Stegmann, Constantin Beverly Steppa, I. Sushch, T. Takahashi, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn, N. Zywucka
- Context. Recently, the high-energy (HE, 0.1-100 GeV) gamma-ray emission from the object LMC P3 in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) has been discovered to be modulated with a 10.3-day period, making it the first extra-galactic gamma-ray binary. Aims. This work aims at the detection of very-high-energy (VHE, >100 GeV) gamma-ray emission and the search for modulation of the VHE signal with the orbital period of the binary system. Methods. LMC P3 has been observed with the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.); the acceptance-corrected exposure time is 100 h. The data set has been folded with the known orbital period of the system in order to test for variability of the emission. Results. VHE gamma-ray emission is detected with a statistical significance of 6.4 sigma. The data clearly show variability which is phase-locked to the orbital period of the system. Periodicity cannot be deduced from the H.E.S.S. data set alone. The orbit-averaged luminosity in the 1-10 TeV energy range is (1.4 +/- 0.2) x 10(35) erg s(-1). A luminosity ofContext. Recently, the high-energy (HE, 0.1-100 GeV) gamma-ray emission from the object LMC P3 in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) has been discovered to be modulated with a 10.3-day period, making it the first extra-galactic gamma-ray binary. Aims. This work aims at the detection of very-high-energy (VHE, >100 GeV) gamma-ray emission and the search for modulation of the VHE signal with the orbital period of the binary system. Methods. LMC P3 has been observed with the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.); the acceptance-corrected exposure time is 100 h. The data set has been folded with the known orbital period of the system in order to test for variability of the emission. Results. VHE gamma-ray emission is detected with a statistical significance of 6.4 sigma. The data clearly show variability which is phase-locked to the orbital period of the system. Periodicity cannot be deduced from the H.E.S.S. data set alone. The orbit-averaged luminosity in the 1-10 TeV energy range is (1.4 +/- 0.2) x 10(35) erg s(-1). A luminosity of (5 +/- 1) x 10(35) erg s(-1) is reached during 20% of the orbit. HE and VHE gamma-ray emissions are anti-correlated. LMC P3 is the most luminous gamma-ray binary known so far.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|H. Abdalla, H. E. S. S. Collaboration, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E. O. Anguner, M. Arakawa, C. Armand, M. Arrieta, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Bottcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, S. Bonnefoy, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, M. Buechele, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, S. Caroff, A. Carosi, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, S. Colafrancesco, B. Condon, J. Conrad, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, A. Donath, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, K. Egberts, G. Emery, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, F. Gate, G. Giavitto, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, M. -H. Grondin, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, C. Hoischen, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, H. Iwasaki, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, M. Katsuragawa, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, D. Khangulyan, B. Khelifi, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, P. P. Kruger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. Lefaucheur, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, Eva LeserORCiDGND, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, D. Malyshev, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, S. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, H. Ndiyavala, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, V. Poireau, D. A. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, R. Rauth, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, L. Rinchiuso, C. Romoli, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, S. Saito, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schussler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Seglar-Arroyo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, K. Shiningayamwe, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, M. Spir-Jacob, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian StegmannORCiDGND, Constantin Beverly SteppaORCiD, I. Sushch, T. Takahashi, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn, N. Zywucka
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201732426
|ISSN:
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|Publisher:
|EDP Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Les Ulis
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/03/02
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/01/07
|Tag:
|binaries: general; gamma rays: stars; stars: massive
|Volume:
|610
|Number of pages:
|5
|Funding institution:
|German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG); French Ministry for ResearchMinistry of Research, France; CNRS-IN2P3Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS); Astroparticle Interdisciplinary Programme of the CNRS; U.K. Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC); IPNP of the Charles University; Czech Science FoundationGrant Agency of the Czech Republic; Polish National Science Centre; South African Department of Science and Technology; National Research Foundation; University of Namibia; National Commission on Research, Science & Technology of Namibia (NCRST); Innsbruck University; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Austrian Federal Ministry for Science, Research and Economy; University of Adelaide; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council; Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science; University of Amsterdam
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access