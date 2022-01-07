Promising Metabolite Profiles in the Plasma and CSF of Early Clinical

Daniel Stoessel, Claudia Schulte, Marcia C. Teixeira dos Santos, Dieter Scheller, Irene Rebollo-Mesa, Christian Deuschle, Dirk Walther, Nicolas Schauer, Daniela Berg, Andre Nogueira da Costa, Walter Maetzler
- Parkinson's disease (PD) shows high heterogeneity with regard to the underlying molecular pathogenesis involving multiple pathways and mechanisms. Diagnosis is still challenging and rests entirely on clinical features. Thus, there is an urgent need for robust diagnostic biofluid markers. Untargeted metabolomics allows establishing low-molecular compound biomarkers in a wide range of complex diseases by the measurement of various molecular classes in biofluids such as blood plasma, serum, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Here, we applied untargeted high-resolution mass spectrometry to determine plasma and CSF metabolite profiles. We semiquantitatively determined small-molecule levels (<= 1.5 kDa) in the plasma and CSF from early PD patients (disease duration 0-4 years; n = 80 and 40, respectively), and sex-and age-matched controls (n = 76 and 38, respectively). We performed statistical analyses utilizing partial least square and random forest analysis with a 70/30 training and testing split approach, leading to the identification of 20Parkinson's disease (PD) shows high heterogeneity with regard to the underlying molecular pathogenesis involving multiple pathways and mechanisms. Diagnosis is still challenging and rests entirely on clinical features. Thus, there is an urgent need for robust diagnostic biofluid markers. Untargeted metabolomics allows establishing low-molecular compound biomarkers in a wide range of complex diseases by the measurement of various molecular classes in biofluids such as blood plasma, serum, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Here, we applied untargeted high-resolution mass spectrometry to determine plasma and CSF metabolite profiles. We semiquantitatively determined small-molecule levels (<= 1.5 kDa) in the plasma and CSF from early PD patients (disease duration 0-4 years; n = 80 and 40, respectively), and sex-and age-matched controls (n = 76 and 38, respectively). We performed statistical analyses utilizing partial least square and random forest analysis with a 70/30 training and testing split approach, leading to the identification of 20 promising plasma and 14 CSF metabolites. The semetabolites differentiated the test set with an AUC of 0.8 (plasma) and 0.9 (CSF). Characteristics of the metabolites indicate perturbations in the glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, and amino acid metabolism in PD, which underscores the high power of metabolomic approaches. Further studies will enable to develop a potential metabolite-based biomarker panel specific for PD…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Daniel StoesselORCiDGND, Claudia SchulteORCiD, Marcia C. Teixeira dos Santos, Dieter Scheller, Irene Rebollo-Mesa, Christian Deuschle, Dirk WaltherORCiD, Nicolas Schauer, Daniela BergORCiD, Andre Nogueira da Costa, Walter MaetzlerORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3389/fnagi.2018.00051
|ISSN:
|1663-4365
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29556190
|Title of parent work (English):
|Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience
|Publisher:
|Frontiers Research Foundation
|Place of publishing:
|Lausanne
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/01/07
|Tag:
|CSF; biomarker; machinelearning; neurodegeneration; plasma; untargeted metabolomics
|Volume:
|10
|Number of pages:
|14
|Funding institution:
|Boehringer IngelheimBoehringer Ingelheim; Lundbeck Inc.Lundbeck Corporation; NovartisNovartis; GlaxoSmithKlineGlaxoSmithKline; UCB/SCHWARZ PHARMAUCB Pharma SA; Merck SeronoMerck SeronoMerck & Company; Johnson JohnsonJohnson & Johnson USA; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; JanssenJohnson & Johnson USAJanssen Biotech Inc; Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AbbottAbbott Laboratories; BoehringerBoehringer Ingelheim; UCBUCB Pharma SA; Michael J Fox Foundation; BMBFFederal association); Neuroallianz; DZNEHelmholtz Association; Center of Integrative Neurosciences; European UnionEuropean Union (EU); Michael J. Fox Foundation; Robert Bosch Foundation; Neuroalliance; LundbeckLundbeck Corporation
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International