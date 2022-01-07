A Shockley-Type polymer
Charge extraction rate in solar cells made of blends of electron donating/accepting organic semiconductors is typically slow due to their low charge carrier mobility. This sets a limit on the active layer thickness and has hindered the industrialization of organic solar cells (OSCs). Herein, charge transport and recombination properties of an efficient polymer (NT812):fullerene blend are investigated. This system delivers power conversion efficiency of >9% even when the junction thickness is as large as 800 nm. Experimental results indicate that this material system exhibits exceptionally low bimolecular recombination constant, 800 times smaller than the diffusion-controlled electron and hole encounter rate. Comparing theoretical results based on a recently introduced modified Shockley model for fill factor, and experiments, clarifies that charge collection is nearly ideal in these solar cells even when the thickness is several hundreds of nanometer. This is the first realization of high-efficiency Shockley-type organic solar cells with junction thicknesses suitable for scaling up.
|Author details:
|Ardalan Armin, Zhiming Chen, Yaocheng JinORCiD, Kai Zhang, Fei HuangORCiD, Safa ShoaeeORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/aenm.201701450
|ISSN:
|1614-6832
|ISSN:
|1614-6840
|Title of parent work (English):
|Advanced energy materials
|Subtitle (German):
|Fullerene solar cell
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/11/08
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/01/07
|Tag:
|charge transport; non-Langevin recombination; organic solar cells; thick junctions
|Volume:
|8
|Issue:
|7
|Number of pages:
|9
|Funding institution:
|Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [21520102006, 91633301]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert