(Auf) Humboldts Spuren
- Vor seiner Besteigung des Antisana in Ecuador verbrachte Alexander von Humboldt mit seinem Expeditionsteam die Nacht vom 15. auf den 16. März 1802 in einer Hacienda am Fuße des Vulkangipfels, deren letztes bauliches Zeugnis eine steinerne Hütte darstellt. Bauforscherische Untersuchungen eines internationalen Forscherteams konnten die mehrschichtige Bau- und Reparaturgeschichte dieses Baudenkmals ermitteln und über eine Auswertung von Reiseberichten mehrerer Andenforscher die Nutzungsgeschichte des einzelnen Gebäudes und des gesamten Anwesens klären. Schließlich ergaben sich daraus neue Erkenntnisse zu Humboldts Aufenthalt am Antisana.
- Before climbing the Antisana in Ecuador, Alexander von Humboldt and his expedition team encamped at a hacienda at the foot of the volcano’s summit in the night from 15 to 16 March 1802. A stone hut is the only structural testimony of this estate that remains today. Through building archaeological investigations, an international team of researchers was able to determine the construction and restoration history of this monument. An evaluation of the descriptions of the hacienda in 19th- and early 20th-century travel accounts clarified the historical use of the estate and, in particular, the existing hut, thus shedding new light on Humboldt’s stay in 1802.
- Previamente a su ascensión del volcán Antisana en Ecuador, Alexander von Humboldt se hospedó la noche del 15 al 16 de marzo de 1802 en una hacienda al pie del volcán, juntamente con el equipo que le acompañaba en su expedición. Si bien el último atestado que se tenía de esta comprendía una cabaña de piedra, nuevas investigaciones sobre arqueología vertical por parte de un equipo de investigación internacional muestran una nueva historia de construcción y reparación de este monumento histórico. Con ello, se pretende, por una parte, valorar en detalle las crónicas de viaje de múltiples investigadores de los Andes, así como, por otra, esclarecer la historia constructiva y de utilización de la singular edifi cación así como su papel dentro de la propiedad en que se encuentra. A través de esta investigación aparecen nuevos conocimientos sobre la estancia de Humboldt en el Antisana.
|Author details:
|Leonhard Salzer, Anna Nöbauer
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-533271
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53327
|ISSN:
|2568-3543
|ISSN:
|1617-5239
|Title of parent work (German):
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz
|Subtitle (German):
|Eine bauforscherische Untersuchung der „Casa Humboldt“ am Antisana in Ecuador
|Publication series (Volume number):
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies (43)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Editor(s):
|Ottmar Ette, Eberhard Knobloch
|Publication type:
|Part of Periodical
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2022/01/11
|Tag:
|Bauforschung
Antisana; Ecuador; Hacienda de Antisana
|Volume:
|XXII
|Issue:
|43
|Number of pages:
|18
|First page:
|65
|Last Page:
|82
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|GK 4953, NU 5089, WB 3187, RT 10026, RB 10032
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 509 Histor., geogr., personenbezogene Behandlung
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239 / HiN XXII, 43 (2021)
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International