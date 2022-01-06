Schließen

Evaluation and Adaption of the Trier Inventory for Chronic Stress (TICS) for Assessment in Competitive Sports

  • The demands of a career in competitive sports can lead to chronic stress perception among athletes if there is a non-conformity of requirements and available coping resources. The Trier Inventory for Chronic Stress (TICS) (Schulz et al., 2004) is said to be thoroughly validated. Nevertheless, it has not yet been subjected to a confirmatory factor analysis. The present study aims (1) to evaluate the factorial validity of the TICS within the context of competitive sports and (2) to adapt a short version (TICS-36). The total sample consisted of 564 athletes (age in years: M = 19.1, SD = 3.70). The factor structure of the original TICS did not adequately fit the present data, whereas the short version presented a satisfactory fit. The results indicate that the TICS-36 is an economical instrument for gathering interpretable information about chronic stress. For assessment in competitive sports with TICS-36, we generated overall and gender-specific norm values.

Author details:Jeffrey SallenORCiDGND, Florian Hirschmann, Christian Herrmann
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2018.00308
ISSN:1664-1078
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29593611
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in psychology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/06
Tag:Olympic sports; athletes; chronic stressors; factor analysis; measurement invariance; mental health; stress measurement
Volume:9
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:German Federal Institute of Sport Science [IIA1-071102/07-10]; University of Passau
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International

