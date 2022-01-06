Schließen

Damage and protection cost curves for coastal floods within the 600 largest European cities

  • The economic assessment of the impacts of storm surges and sea-level rise in coastal cities requires high-level information on the damage and protection costs associated with varying flood heights. We provide a systematically and consistently calculated dataset of macroscale damage and protection cost curves for the 600 largest European coastal cities opening the perspective for a wide range of applications. Offering the first comprehensive dataset to include the costs of dike protection, we provide the underpinning information to run comparative assessments of costs and benefits of coastal adaptation. Aggregate cost curves for coastal flooding at the city-level are commonly regarded as by-products of impact assessments and are generally not published as a standalone dataset. Hence, our work also aims at initiating a more critical discussion on the availability and derivation of cost curves.

Author details:Boris F. PrahlORCiD, Markus Boettle, Luis Costa, Jürgen Peter KroppORCiDGND, Diego RybskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2018.34
ISSN:2052-4463
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29557944
Title of parent work (English):Scientific Data
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/06
Volume:5
Number of pages:18
Funding institution:European CommunityEuropean Community (EC) [308497]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 938

