Chronic kidney disease induces a systemic microangiopathy, tissue hypoxia and dysfunctional angiogenesis

  Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is associated with excessive mortality from cardiovascular disease (CVD). Endothelial dysfunction, an early manifestation of CVD, is consistently observed in CKD patients and might be linked to structural defects of the microcirculation including microvascular rarefaction. However, patterns of microvascular rarefaction in CKD and their relation to functional deficits in perfusion and oxygen delivery are currently unknown. In this in-vivo microscopy study of the cremaster muscle microcirculation in BALB/c mice with moderate to severe uremia, we show in two experimental models (adenine feeding or subtotal nephrectomy), that serum urea levels associate incrementally with a distinct microangiopathy. Structural changes were characterized by a heterogeneous pattern of focal microvascular rarefaction with loss of coherent microvascular networks resulting in large avascular areas. Corresponding microvascular dysfunction was evident by significantly diminished blood flow velocity, vascular tone, and oxygen uptake. Microvascular rarefaction in the cremaster muscle paralleled rarefaction in the myocardium, which was accompanied by a decrease in transcription levels not only of the transcriptional regulator HIF-1 alpha, but also of its target genes Angpt-2, TIE-1 and TIE-2, Flkt-1 and MMP-9, indicating an impaired hypoxia-driven angiogenesis. Thus, experimental uremia in mice associates with systemic microvascular disease with rarefaction, tissue hypoxia and dysfunctional angiogenesis.

Metadaten
Author details:Hans-Ulrich Prommer, Johannes Maurer, Karoline von WebskyORCiDGND, Christian FreiseORCiD, Kerstin Sommer, Hamoud Nasser, Rudi Samapati, Bettina Reglin, Pedro GuimaraesORCiD, Axel Radlach Pries, Uwe Querfeld
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23663-1
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29593228
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/28
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/06
Volume:8
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:Department of Physiology, Charite Universitatsmedizin Berlin; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Charite - Universitatsmedizin Berlin
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

