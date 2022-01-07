Schließen

CDK5RAP2 Is an Essential Scaffolding Protein of the Corona of the Dictyostelium Centrosome

  Dictyostelium centrosomes consist of a nucleus-associated cylindrical, three-layered core structure surrounded by a corona consisting of microtubule-nucleation complexes embedded in a scaffold of large coiled-coil proteins. One of them is the conserved CDK5RAP2 protein. Here we focus on the role of Dictyostelium CDK5RAP2 for maintenance of centrosome integrity, its interaction partners and its dynamic behavior during interphase and mitosis. GFP-CDK5RAP2 is present at the centrosome during the entire cell cycle except from a short period during prophase, correlating with the normal dissociation of the corona at this stage. RNAi depletion of CDK5RAP2 results in complete disorganization of centrosomes and microtubules suggesting that CDK5RAP2 is required for organization of the corona and its association to the core structure. This is in line with the observation that overexpressed GFP-CDK5RAP2 elicited supernumerary cytosolic MTOCs. The phenotype of CDK5RAP2 depletion was very reminiscent of that observed upon depletion of CP148, another scaffolding protein of the corona. BioID interaction assays revealed an interaction of CDK5RAP2 not only with the corona markers CP148, gamma-tubulin, and CP248, but also with the core components Cep192, CP75, and CP91. Furthermore, protein localization studies in both depletion strains revealed that CP148 and CDK5RAP2 cooperate in corona organization.

Metadaten
Author details:Valentin Pitzen, Sophie Askarzada, Ralph GräfORCiDGND, Irene Meyer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/cells7040032
ISSN:2073-4409
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29690637
Title of parent work (English):Cells
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/07
Tag:Dictyostelium; centriole; centrosome; microtubules; mitosis
Volume:7
Issue:4
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
