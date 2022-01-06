Schließen

Decline of genetic diversity in ancient domestic stallions in Europe

  • Present-day domestic horses are immensely diverse in their maternally inherited mitochondrial DNA, yet they show very little variation on their paternally inherited Y chromosome. Although it has recently been shown that Y chromosomal diversity in domestic horses was higher at least until the Iron Age, when and why this diversity disappeared remain controversial questions. We genotyped 16 recently discovered Y chromosomal single-nucleotide polymorphisms in 96 ancient Eurasian stallions spanning the early domestication stages (Copper and Bronze Age) to the Middle Ages. Using this Y chromosomal time series, which covers nearly the entire history of horse domestication, we reveal how Y chromosomal diversity changed over time. Our results also show that the lack of multiple stallion lineages in the extant domestic population is caused by neither a founder effect nor random demographic effects but instead is the result of artificial selection-initially during the Iron Age by nomadic people from the Eurasian steppes and later during thePresent-day domestic horses are immensely diverse in their maternally inherited mitochondrial DNA, yet they show very little variation on their paternally inherited Y chromosome. Although it has recently been shown that Y chromosomal diversity in domestic horses was higher at least until the Iron Age, when and why this diversity disappeared remain controversial questions. We genotyped 16 recently discovered Y chromosomal single-nucleotide polymorphisms in 96 ancient Eurasian stallions spanning the early domestication stages (Copper and Bronze Age) to the Middle Ages. Using this Y chromosomal time series, which covers nearly the entire history of horse domestication, we reveal how Y chromosomal diversity changed over time. Our results also show that the lack of multiple stallion lineages in the extant domestic population is caused by neither a founder effect nor random demographic effects but instead is the result of artificial selection-initially during the Iron Age by nomadic people from the Eurasian steppes and later during the Roman period. Moreover, the modern domestic haplotype probably derived from another, already advantageous, haplotype, most likely after the beginning of the domestication. In line with recent findings indicating that the Przewalski and domestic horse lineages remained connected by gene flow after they diverged about 45,000 years ago, we present evidence for Y chromosomal introgression of Przewalski horses into the gene pool of European domestic horses at least until medieval times.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Saskia WutkeORCiD, Edson Sandoval-CastellanosORCiD, Norbert Benecke, Hans-Jürgen Döhle, Susanne FriederichORCiD, Javier Gonzalez, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Lembi LougasORCiD, Ola MagnellORCiD, Anna-Sapfo MalaspinasORCiD, Arturo Morales-Muniz, Ludovic OrlandoORCiD, Monika ReissmannORCiD, Alexandra Trinks, Arne LudwigORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aap9691
ISSN:2375-2548
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29675468
Title of parent work (English):Science Advances
Publisher:American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/01
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/06
Volume:4
Issue:4
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [LU 85/27-4]; Spanish Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Competitiveness [HAR2014-55722-P, HAR2017-88325-P]; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC); Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International

