Exporting Jewish Ideas from Germany (via Palestine) to America
When he founded Schocken Books in 1945, department store magnate, philanthropist, and publisher Salman Schocken (1877–1959) called his new American publishing business an imitation of its German predecessor, which had functioned from 1931 until 1938. He intended it to replicate the success of the Berlin Schocken Verlag by spiritually fortifying a Jewish community uncertain in its identity. The new company reflected the transnational transfer of people, ideas, and texts between Germany, Palestine/Israel, and the United States. Its success and near-failure raise questions about transnationalism and American Jewish culture: Can a culture be imposed on a population which has its own organs and agencies of cultural production? Had American Jewish culture developed organically to the specific place where several million Jews found themselves and according to uniquely American cultural patterns? The answers suggest that the concepts of transnationalism and cultural transfer complement each other as tools to analyze American Jewry in its American and Jewish contexts.
|Markus KrahGND
|PaRDeS : Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien
|Salman Schocken and the Transnational Transfer of Texts, 1931–1950
|2021/12/02
|2021
|20. Jahrhundert; Buchgeschichte; Israel; Kulturtransfer; USA; Verlagsgeschichte; deutsch-jüdische Geschichte; jüdische Kulturgeschichte
20th century; German Jewish history; Israel; Jewish cultural history; United States; book history; cultural transfer; modern Jewish history; moderne jüdische Geschichte; publishing
