Schließen

Interplay between stiffness and degradation of architectured gelatin hydrogels leads to differential modulation of chondrogenesis in vitro and in vivo

  • The limited capacity of cartilage to heal large lesions through endogenous mechanisms has led to extensive effort to develop materials to facilitate chondrogenesis. Although physical-chemical properties of biomaterials have been shown to impact in vitro chondrogenesis, whether these findings are translatable in vivo is subject of debate. Herein, architectured 3D hydrogel scaffolds (ArcGel) (produced by crosslinking gelatin with ethyl lysine diisocyanate (LDI)) were used as a model system to investigate the interplay between scaffold mechanical properties and degradation on matrix deposition by human articular chondrocytes (HAC) from healthy donors in vitro and in vivo. Using ArcGel scaffolds of different tensile and shear modulus, and degradation behavior; in this study, we compared the fate of ex vivo engineeredArcGels-chondrocytes constructs, i.e. the traditional tissue engineering approach, with the de novo formation of cartilaginous tissue in HAC laden ArcGels in an ectopic nude mouse model. While the softer and fast degradingThe limited capacity of cartilage to heal large lesions through endogenous mechanisms has led to extensive effort to develop materials to facilitate chondrogenesis. Although physical-chemical properties of biomaterials have been shown to impact in vitro chondrogenesis, whether these findings are translatable in vivo is subject of debate. Herein, architectured 3D hydrogel scaffolds (ArcGel) (produced by crosslinking gelatin with ethyl lysine diisocyanate (LDI)) were used as a model system to investigate the interplay between scaffold mechanical properties and degradation on matrix deposition by human articular chondrocytes (HAC) from healthy donors in vitro and in vivo. Using ArcGel scaffolds of different tensile and shear modulus, and degradation behavior; in this study, we compared the fate of ex vivo engineeredArcGels-chondrocytes constructs, i.e. the traditional tissue engineering approach, with the de novo formation of cartilaginous tissue in HAC laden ArcGels in an ectopic nude mouse model. While the softer and fast degrading ArcGel (LNCO3) was more efficient at promoting chondrogenic differentiation in vitro, upon ectopic implantation, the stiffer and slow degrading ArcGel (LNCO8) was superior in maintaining chondrogenic phenotype in HAC and retention of cartilaginous matrix. Furthermore, surprisingly the de novo formation of cartilage tissue was promoted only in LNCO8. Since HAC cultured for only three days in the LNCO8 environment showed upregulation of hypoxia-associated genes, this suggests a potential role for hypoxia in the observed in vivo outcomes. In summary, this study sheds light on how immediate environment (in vivo versus in vitro) can significantly impact the outcomes of cell-laden biomaterials. Statement of Significance In this study, 3D architectured hydrogels (ArcGels) with different mechanical and biodegradation properties were investigated for their potential to promote formation of cartilaginous matrix by human articular chondrocytes in vitro and in vivo. Two paradigms were explored (i) ex vivo engineering followed by in vivo implantation in ectopic site of nude mice and (ii) short in vitro culture (3 days) followed by implantation to induce de novo cartilage formation. Softer and fast degrading ArcGel were better at promoting chondrogenesis in vitro, while stiffer and slow degrading ArcGel were strikingly superior in both maintaining chondrogenesis in vivo and inducing de novo formation of cartilage. Our findings highlight the importance of the interplay between scaffold mechanics and degradation in chondrogenesis.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Melika SaremORCiD, Neha Arya, Miriam Heizmann, Axel Thomas NeffeORCiDGND, Andrea BarberoORCiD, Tim P. GebauerORCiD, Ivan Martin, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, V. Prasad Shastri
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actbio.2018.01.025
ISSN:1742-7061
ISSN:1878-7568
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29378326
Title of parent work (English):Acta biomaterialia
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/31
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/05
Tag:Cartilage repair; Hypoxia; Matrix metalloproteinase; Scaffold contraction; Scaffold degradation; Scaffold stiffness
Volume:69
Number of pages:12
First page:83
Last Page:94
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association [VH-VI-423]; German Federal and State Governments [EXC 294]; Swiss National Foundation-Sinergia [CRSII3_136179]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.