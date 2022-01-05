Schließen

A Secular Tradition

  • This article focuses on the social philosopher Horace Kallen and the revisions he made to the concept of cultural pluralism that he first developed in the early 20th century, applying it to postwar America and the young State of Israel. It shows how he opposed the assumption that the United States’ social order was based on a “Judeo-Christian tradition.” By constructing pluralism as a civil religion and carving out space for secular self-understandings in midcentury America, Kallen attempted to preserve the integrity of his earlier political visions, developed during World War I, of pluralist societies in the United States and Palestine within an internationalist global order. While his perspective on the State of Israel was largely shaped by his American experiences, he revised his approach to politically functionalizing religious traditions as he tested his American understanding of a secular, pluralist society against the political theology effective in the State of Israel. The trajectory of Kallen’s thought points to fundamentalThis article focuses on the social philosopher Horace Kallen and the revisions he made to the concept of cultural pluralism that he first developed in the early 20th century, applying it to postwar America and the young State of Israel. It shows how he opposed the assumption that the United States’ social order was based on a “Judeo-Christian tradition.” By constructing pluralism as a civil religion and carving out space for secular self-understandings in midcentury America, Kallen attempted to preserve the integrity of his earlier political visions, developed during World War I, of pluralist societies in the United States and Palestine within an internationalist global order. While his perspective on the State of Israel was largely shaped by his American experiences, he revised his approach to politically functionalizing religious traditions as he tested his American understanding of a secular, pluralist society against the political theology effective in the State of Israel. The trajectory of Kallen’s thought points to fundamental questions about the compatibility of American and Israeli understandings of religion’s function in society and its relation to political belonging, especially in light of their transnational connection through American Jewish support for the recently established state.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pardes27_S85-100.pdfeng
    (360KB)

    SHA-512:4cdaaed7469938cbf763139428783a468388e27f6c3870b24e5b5dfaa33de71ea1e17c07fd42f9edda1ac01551ee23ec135a6158e2ac5e561b8544b71016f8f8

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Imanuel Clemens Schmidt
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-532868
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53286
ISBN:978-3-86956-520-0
ISSN:1614-6492
ISSN:1862-7684
Title of parent work (English):PaRDeS : Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany
Title of parent work (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien
Subtitle (English):Horace Kallen on American Democracy in the United States and Israel
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/02
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2022/01/04
Tag:20. Jahrhundert; Geistesgeschichte; Horace Kallen; Israel; USA; kultureller Pluralismus; moderne jüdische Geschichte
20th century; Horace Kallen; Israel; United States; cultural pluralism; intellectual history; modern Jewish history
First page:85
Last Page:100
Source:PaRDeS / Heft 27 (2021) / ISBN 978-3-86956-520-0, S. 85-100
RVK - Regensburg classification:BD 1680
Organizational units:Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2021) 27 / Articles
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.