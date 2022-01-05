Schließen

Instituting Transnational Jewish Learning

  • When the Jewish Theological Seminary in Breslau opened its doors in 1854, it established a novel form of rabbinical education: the systematic combination of Jewish studies at the seminary in parallel with university studies. The Breslau seminary became the model for most later institutions for rabbinical training in Europe and the United States. The seminaries were the new sites of modern Jewish scholarship, especially the academic study of Judaism (Wissenschaft des Judentums). Their function and goal were to preserve, (re)organize, and transmit Jewish knowledge in the modern age. As such, they became central nodes in Jewish scholarly networks. This case study highlights the multi-nodal connections between the Conservative seminaries in Breslau, Philadelphia, New York, Budapest, and Vienna. At the same time, it is intended to provide an example of the potential of transnational and transfer studies for the history of the Jewish religious learning in Europe and the United States.

Download full text files

  • pardes27_S53-67.pdfeng
    (360KB)

    SHA-512:b91e3e6291bfa36897f6f1ceff2c8c0aee30ddcebec6fac43e3e3b856aca47283719b3c436ce40bea7b51b0ed1d53e74a788dd97f67f36267c746001ec9e1093

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mirjam ThulinGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-532842
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53284
ISBN:978-3-86956-520-0
ISSN:1614-6492
ISSN:1862-7684
Title of parent work (English):PaRDeS : Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany
Title of parent work (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien
Subtitle (English):The Emergence of Rabbinical Seminaries in the Nineteenth Century
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/02
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2022/01/04
Tag:Rabbiner; USA; Wissenschaftsgeschichte; Wissensgeschichte; europäische Geschichte; moderne jüdische Geschichte; religiöse Bildung
European history; United States; history of science; modern Jewish history; rabbis; religious education
First page:53
Last Page:67
Source:PaRDeS / Heft 27 (2021) / ISBN 978-3-86956-520-0, S. 53-67
RVK - Regensburg classification:BD 1680
Organizational units:Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2021) 27 / Articles
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.