American Jewish Ideas in a Transnational Jewish World, 1843–1900

  • As mid-19th-century American Jews introduced radical changes to their religious observance and began to define Judaism in new ways, to what extent did they engage with European Jewish ideas? Historians often approach religious change among Jews from German lands during this period as if Jewish immigrants had come to America with one set of ideas that then evolved solely in conversation with their American contexts. Historians have similarly cast the kinds of Judaism Americans created as both unique to America and uniquely American. These characterizations are accurate to an extent. But to what extent did Jewish innovations in the United States take place in conversation with European Jewish developments? Looking to the 19th-century American Jewish press, this paper seeks to understand how American Jews engaged European Judaism in formulating their own ideas, understanding themselves, and understanding their place in world Judaism.

Author details:Yitzchak Schwartz
Title of parent work (English):PaRDeS : Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany
Title of parent work (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien
Tag:19. Jahrhundert; Isaac Leeser; Isaac Mayer Wise; Reformjudentum; USA; deutsch-jüdische Geschichte; jüdische Orthodoxie; moderne jüdische Geschichte
19th century; German Jewry; Isaac Leeser; Isaac Mayer Wise; Orthodox Judaism; Reform Judaism; United States; modern Jewish history; print culture
Source:PaRDeS / Heft 27 (2021) / ISBN 978-3-86956-520-0, S. 39-52
