Mobile Jews and Porous Borders

  • This article explores the multi-directional geographic trajectories and ties of Jews who came to the United States in the 19th century, working to complicate simplistic understandings of “German” Jewish immigration. It focuses on the case study of Henry Cohn, an ordinary Russian-born Jew whose journeys took him to Prussia, New York, Savannah, and California. Once in the United States he returned to Europe twice, the second time permanently, although a grandson ended up in California, where he worked to ensure the preservation of Cohn’s records. This story highlights how Jews navigated and transgressed national boundaries in the 19th century and the limitations of the historical narratives that have been constructed from their experiences.

Metadaten
Author details:Shari RabinGND
ISBN:978-3-86956-520-0
ISSN:1614-6492
ISSN:1862-7684
Title of parent work (English):PaRDeS : Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany
Title of parent work (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien
Subtitle (English):A Transnational History in the Nineteenth Century
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/02
Completion year:2021
Tag:19. Jahrhundert; Mobilität; Preußen; Russland; USA; moderne jüdische Geschichte; transatlantische Geschichte
Prussia; Russia; United States; mobility; modern Jewish history; nineteenth century; transatlantic history
First page:25
Last Page:38
Source:PaRDeS / Heft 27 (2021) / ISBN 978-3-86956-520-0, S. 25-38
