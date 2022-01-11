Schließen

Alexander von Humboldts „Aztekische Priesterin“ alias die Chalchiuhtlicue aus der Sammlung Guillermo Dupaix

  • Während seines Aufenthalts 1803 in Mexiko machte von Humboldt die Bekanntschaft von Dupaix, einem spanischen Soldaten luxemburgischer Herkunft und Liebhaber präkolumbischer Altertümer. Die Entdeckung verschiedener Manuskripte Dupaix’ sowie die Untersuchung diverser Archive und persönlicher Aufzeichnungen des Freiherrn und von Dokumenten unterschiedlicher Institutionen beiderseits des Atlantiks erlauben es, den außergewöhnlichen Weg eines berühmten mexikanischen Objekts, der Chalchiuhtlicue, nachzuvollziehen, die der preußische Forschungsreisende 1810 als „aztekische Priesterin“ in seinem Buch Vues des cordillères … beschrieben hatte. Der vorliegende Beitrag versucht, die verschiedenen Besitzer und die Umstände nachzuzeichnen, welche die Wanderung dieser emblematischen prähispanischen Statuette von Mexiko-Stadt nach London fast ein halbes Jahrhundert lang begleitet haben.
  • In 1803, during his sojourn in Mexico, von Humboldt made the acquaintance of Dupaix, a Spanish soldier of Luxemburgish origin with a keen interest in pre-Columbian art. The discovery of several manuscripts belonging to Dupaix, together with a study of various archives and personal notes left by Humboldt, not to mention the documents held in different institutions on both sides of the Atlantic, have made it possible to recreate the remarkable itinerary of a famous Mexica work of art, that of Chalchiuhtlicue. In his ground-breaking work Vues des cordillères … published in 1810, the Prussian explorer had referred to her as an “Aztec Priestess”. In this article we attempt to trace the various successive owners of this emblematic pre-Hispanic statuette and the circumstances surrounding the period of almost 50 years it spent wandering between Mexico and London.
  • El descubrimiento de diferentes manuscritos de Dupaix, militar español de origen luxemburgués aficionado a las antigüedades precolombinas que se entrevistó en 1803 con von Humboldt con motivo de su estancia en México, unido al examen de diversos archivos y notas personales del barón, así como de documentos conservados en diversas instituciones de uno y otro lado del Atlántico, permite seguir el recorrido singular de una célebre antigüedad mexicana, a saber la Chalchiuhtlicue, que el explorador prusiano identifi có en 1810 como una “sacerdotisa azteca” en su obra Vues des cordillères… La presente contribución intenta rastrear a los sucesivos diferentes propietarios y las circunstancias que han acompañado durante más de medio siglo a la peregrinación de esta emblemática estatuilla prehispánica de México a Londres.

  hin43_online_2021-ss13-28.pdf
    (3525KB)

    SHA-512:8e3c183897fcf3a8066f449157c4367387ab1165422530588c7bf996eb055cbd949d0a20ec4e749b78ceaa85c88cda479660fa8d094c2f6ac2e289155ffa6c22

Metadaten
Author details:Foni Le Brun-Ricalens, Leonardo López Luján, Claude Wey
Title of parent work (German):HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz
Publication series (Volume number):HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies (43)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Ottmar Ette, Eberhard Knobloch
Year of first publication:2021
