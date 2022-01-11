A Letter from Alexander von Humboldt to Joseph Albert Wright – Archival Traces
- A few months before his death, A. v. Humboldt attended the celebration in honor of the 127th birthday of George Washington at the US legation in Berlin. A letter to the American Envoy, Joseph A. Wright (1810 – 1867), underlines Humboldt’s admiration for the fi rst president of the United States. At the same time Humboldt asked the diplomat to mail a letter to the German-American Bernard Moses (1832 – 1897) in Clinton, Louisiana, who had named his son Alexander Humboldt Moses (grave on the Hebrew Rest Cemetery #2 in New Orleans, burial plot A, 12, 5). It appears to be possible that the Moses family still owns Humboldt’s letter.
- Wenige Monate vor seinem Tod besuchte A. v. Humboldt die Feier zu Ehren des 127. Geburtstages von George Washington an der Gesandtschaft der Vereinigten Staaten in Berlin. Ein Brief an den Gesandten, Joseph A. Wright (1810 – 1867), betonte Humboldts Bewunderung für den ersten Präsidenten der Vereinten Staaten. Gleichzeit bat Humboldt den Diplomaten um die Beförderung eines Briefes an den Deutschamerikaner Bernard Moses(1832 – 1897) in Clinton, Louisiana, der seinen Sohn Alexander Humboldt Moses (Grab auf dem Hebrew Rest Cemetery #2 in New Orleans, Grabstelle A, 12, 5) genannt hat.
- Unos meses antes de su muerte, A. v. Humboldt asistió a la celebración en honor al 127º cumpleaños de George Washington en la legación estadounidense en Berlín. Una carta al delegado estadounidense, Joseph A. Wright (1810 – 1867), subraya la admiración de Humboldt por el primer presidente de los Estados Unidos. Al mismo tiempo, Humboldt le pidió al diplomático que enviara una carta al germano-estadounidense Bernard Moses (1832 – 1897) en Clinton, Louisiana, quien había puesto a su hijo, el nombre de Alexander Humboldt Moses(tumba en el cementerio Hebrew Rest número 2 en Nueva Orleans, lugar de enteramiento: A, 12, 5).
|Author details:
|Ingo Schwarz, Vera M. Kutzinski
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-532787
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53278
|ISSN:
|2568-3543
|ISSN:
|1617-5239
|Title of parent work (German):
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz
|Publication series (Volume number):
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies (43)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Editor(s):
|Ottmar Ette, Eberhard Knobloch
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2022/01/10
|Tag:
|Alexander Humboldt; Korrespondenz Alexander von Humboldts; Moses; Vereinigten Staaten
|Volume:
|XXII
|Issue:
|43
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|5
|Last Page:
|12
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|GK 4953, NU 5089, WB 3187, RT 10026, RB 10032
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 509 Histor., geogr., personenbezogene Behandlung
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239 / HiN XXII, 43 (2021)
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International